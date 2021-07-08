PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Recruitment 2021 for 866 Posts, Apply Online @sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Veterinary Inspector. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for PSSSB Recruitment 2021 from 08 July to 30 July 2021 on official website i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in.

A total of 866 vacancies are notified. More details on Punjab Veterinary Inspector Recruitment 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, salary, application process are given below:

PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Notification

PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 08 July 2021 Last Date for submission of application form: 30 July 2021 upto 5 PM Last Date for submission of application fee: 03 August 2021

PSSSB Vacancy Details

Veterinary Inspector - 866 Posts

PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Salary:

Rs. 29200

Eligibility Criteria for PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Posts

Educational Qualification:

10+2 with Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Math subjects from a recognized University/Board; or 10+2 with Biology/Math, Physics, Chemistry and English subjects from a recognized University/Board Should possess a Diploma in Veterinary Science and Animal Health Technology of two years duration or its equivalent from any recognized university:

PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Age Limit:

18 to 37 years

How to Apply for PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Recruitment 2021

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website on sssb.punjab.gov.in from 01 July to 19 July 2021.

Application Fee: