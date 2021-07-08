Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Recruitment 2021 for 866 Posts, Apply Online @sssb.punjab.gov.in

Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) is hiring 866 Veterinary Inspector. Check educational qualification, age limit, salary, application process here.

Created On: Jul 8, 2021 13:26 IST
PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Recruitment 2021
PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Recruitment 2021

PSSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Veterinary Inspector. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for PSSSB Recruitment 2021 from 08 July to 30 July 2021 on official website i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in.

A total of 866 vacancies are notified. More details on Punjab  Veterinary Inspector Recruitment 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, salary, application process are given below:

PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Notification

PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Online Application Link

Important Dates

  1. Starting Date of Online Application - 08 July 2021
  2. Last Date for submission of application form: 30 July 2021 upto 5 PM
  3. Last Date for submission of application fee: 03 August 2021

PSSSB Vacancy Details

Veterinary Inspector - 866 Posts

PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Salary:

Rs. 29200

Eligibility Criteria for PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Posts

Educational Qualification:

  1. 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Math subjects from a recognized University/Board; or 10+2 with Biology/Math, Physics, Chemistry and English subjects from a recognized University/Board
  2. Should possess a Diploma in Veterinary Science and Animal Health Technology of two years duration or its equivalent from any recognized university:

PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Age Limit:

18 to 37 years

How to Apply for PSSSB Veterinary Inspector Recruitment 2021

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website on sssb.punjab.gov.in from 01 July to 19 July 2021.

Application Fee:

  1. General – Rs. 1000.
  2. SC/ ST/ EWS – Rs. 250.
  3. Ex-Servicemen & Dependent – Rs. 200.
  4. Handicapped – Rs. 500.

Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationPSSSB Veterinary Inspector Recruitment 2021 for 866 Posts, Apply Online @sssb.punjab.gov.in
Notification DateJul 8, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJul 30, 2021
CityAmritsar
StatePunjab
CountryIndia
Organization Punjab SSSB, PSSSB
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Senior Secondary
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

0 + 5 =
Post

Comments