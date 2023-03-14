PSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 644 Veterinary Inspectors Posts @sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB has invited online applications for the 644 Veterinary Inspectors Posts on its official website. Check PSSSB Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

PSSSB Veterinary Inspectors Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Subordinate Service Selection Board of the Punjab Government (PSSSB) has released job notification for 644 posts of Veterinary Inspectors on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 27 March 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. You can get all the details regarding PSSSB Veterinary Inspectors Recruitment 2023 including eligibility/educational qualification/how to apply/age limit and other updates for the posts.

Notification Details PSSSB Veterinary Inspectors Recruitment 2023 :

Advertisement No. 17 of 2022

Important Date PSSSB Veterinary Inspectors Recruitment 2023 Notification

Last Date for Submission of Application:27 March 2023

Vacancy Details PSSSB Veterinary Inspectors Recruitment 2023 Notification

Veterinary Inspector-644

Eligibility Criteria PSSSB Veterinary Inspectors Recruitment 2023 Notification

Educational Qualification

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.

PSSSB Veterinary Inspectors Recruitment 2023 Notification: Overview

Event Details Organization Subordinate Service Selection Board of the Punjab Government (PSSSB) Post Name Veterinary Inspectors Number of Posts 644 Category Govt Jobs Advertisement No. 17 of 2022 Opening Date for Online Application 14 March 2023 Last Date for Online Application 27 March 2023

How To Download: PSSSB Veterinary Inspectors Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of The Subordinate Service Selection Board of the Punjab Government (PSSSB)-https://sssb.punjab.gov.in. Go to the Current News Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Public Notice To apply for posts of Veterinary Inspectors Advertisement No. 17 of 2022 for 644 post (LAST DATE is 27.03.2023) ' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the PSSSB Veterinary Inspectors Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window. Download PSSSB Veterinary Inspectors Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.



PSSSB Veterinary Inspectors Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply PSSSB Veterinary Inspectors Recruitment 2023 Notification

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 27 March 2023.