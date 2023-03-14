PSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 644 Veterinary Inspectors Posts @sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Veterinary Inspectors Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Subordinate Service Selection Board of the Punjab Government (PSSSB) has released job notification for 644 posts of Veterinary Inspectors on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 27 March 2023.
Candidates having certain educational qualifications as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. You can get all the details regarding PSSSB Veterinary Inspectors Recruitment 2023 including eligibility/educational qualification/how to apply/age limit and other updates for the posts.
Notification Details PSSSB Veterinary Inspectors Recruitment 2023
Advertisement No. 17 of 2022
Important Date
Last Date for Submission of Application:27 March 2023
Vacancy Details
Veterinary Inspector-644
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.
How To Apply PSSSB Veterinary Inspectors Recruitment 2023 Notification
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 27 March 2023.