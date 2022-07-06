PSSSB Warder/Matron Final Result 2021 (Out) at jkssb.nic.in; Download Link Here

PSSSB Warder/Matron Final Result 2021 has been released by the office of Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab at jkssb.nic.in. Check Details Below.

PSSSB Warder/Matron Final Result 2021: The office of Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (PSSSB) has released the final result for the post of Warder (Jail) and Matron (Jail) on its official website i.e. The candidates can download the PSSSB Result 2022 from the official website i.e.sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Warder Matron Final Result Link is also given below. The candidates can download the result by clicking on the provided link.

As per the official notice, “The selection list has been prepared in light of the instructions issued by the Department of Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities vide letter dated 18/03/2021 regarding reservation of Economically Weaker Section.

The selection list has been prepared in a careful manner, however, if any discrepancy comes to the notice of this office at any time, the Board reserves its right to amend the same. The selection list where the result of candidates is withheld by the Board, their result will be declared later-on. All the recommended candidates are advised to contact with the office of Additional Director General of Police, Prisons, Punjab, Chandigarh.

How to Download PSSSB Warder Matron Final Result 2022 ?

Go to the official website of PSSSB - sssb.punjab.gov.in and visit ‘Results’ Tab Now, click on ‘ 05-07-2022- Click here to view the final result for the post of Warder(Male Candidates) - Advt. No. 08/2021(Jails) Download PSSSB Warder Matron Final Result PDF Check roll number, name, father’s name, category, dob, marks of the candidates

PSSSB had advertised 815 posts of Warder(Jails) and 32 posts of Matron(Jails) vide Advertisement No. 08/2021.