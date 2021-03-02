PSTCL Recruitment 2021, Apply Online 150 Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA) Posts @pstcl.org

PSTCL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL ) has published a recruitment notification for the post of Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA) on its website. Eligible and interested can apply for PSTCL ASSA Recruitment 2021 from 05 March 2021 on pstcl.org. The last date for Punjab ASSA Application is 26 March 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Registration of Applications - 05 March 2021 from 10 AM

Last Date of Online Registration of Applications - 26 March 2021 upto 5 PM

Last Date of Submission of Fee at SBI/in cash through bank challan - 30 March 2021

PSTCL Vacancy Details

Assistant Sub-Station Attendant - 150 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for PSTCL ASSA Posts

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA) - Punjabi Pass of matriculation or its equivalent level and Full Time Regular ITI in Electrician/Wirman Trade from a recognized institution

Knowledge of Punjabi is essential

Age Limit:

18 to 37 Years

Selection Process for PSTCL ASSA Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of marks in ITI. There will be no interview or written test.

How to Apply for PSTCL ASSA Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for PSTCL Recruitment Notification from 05 March to 21 March 2021 on official website - pstcl.org or recruitment.pstcl.org.

Application Fee:

SC / EWS - Rs.160/-

PwD - Rs.200/-

Other - Rs.400/-

PSTCL ASSA Recruitment Notification Download

