PSTET Admit Card 2023 (Today) at pstet2023.org: Check Login Link Here

PSTET Admit Card 2023 will be available today i.e. on 08 March 2023. Get Direct Link to Download Punjab TET Admit Card in this article.

PSTET Admit Card 2023: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is going to release the admit card for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET 2023) today i.e. on 08 March 2023. Candidates who have applied for PSTET Exam can download PSTET Admit Card from the official website by 11 AM. PSTET Admit Cards are available under the candidate’s login.

PSTET Login Link is provided in this article below. The candidates can log in using their email ID, and Password.

PSTET Login Link 2023 Click Here

How to Download PSTET Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can check the steps to download PSTET Admit Card from the official website through the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test, PSTET at pstet2023.org.

Step 2: Click on ‘Login’

Step 3: It will redirect you to the new page.

Step 4: Enter email ID, and password, and click on submit button.

Step 4: Download Punjab TET Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference.

PSTET Exam Pattern 2023

There will be two papers for the TET i.e. Paper I and Paper 2. Paper 2 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V while Paper 2 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. A person who intends to be a teacher either for classes I to V or for classes VI to VIII will have to appear in both papers (Paper I and Paper II).

The candidates can check the scheme of the exam in the table given below:

PSTET Paper 1 Exam Pattern

Subject Total Questions Marks Time Child Development and Pedagogy 30 MCQs 30 Marks 1 and a half hour Language I 30 MCQs 30 Marks Language II 30 MCQs 30 Marks Mathematics 30 MCQs 30 Marks Environmental Studies 30 MCQs 30 Marks Total 150 150

PSTET Paper 2 Exam Pattern

Subject Total Questions Marks Time Child Development and Pedagogy (Compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks 1 and a half hour The language I (Compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks Language 2 (Compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks For Mathematics and Science teacher: Mathematics and Science 60 MCQs 1 Mark each Social studies teacher 60 MCQs 1 Mark each

Candidates will be given 1 mark for each correct answer and there will be no negative marking.