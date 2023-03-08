PSTET Admit Card 2023 (Today) at pstet2023.org: Check Login Link Here

PSTET Admit Card 2023: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is going to release the admit card for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET 2023) today i.e. on 08 March 2023. Candidates who have applied for PSTET Exam can download PSTET Admit Card from the official website by 11 AM. PSTET Admit Cards are available under the candidate’s login.
PSTET Login Link is provided in this article below. The candidates can log in using their email ID, and Password.
How to Download PSTET Admit Card 2023 ?
The candidates can check the steps to download PSTET Admit Card from the official website through the steps provided below:
Step 1: Go to the official website of Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test, PSTET at pstet2023.org.
Step 2: Click on ‘Login’
Step 3: It will redirect you to the new page.
Step 4: Enter email ID, and password, and click on submit button.
Step 4: Download Punjab TET Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference.
PSTET Exam Pattern 2023
There will be two papers for the TET i.e. Paper I and Paper 2. Paper 2 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V while Paper 2 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. A person who intends to be a teacher either for classes I to V or for classes VI to VIII will have to appear in both papers (Paper I and Paper II).
The candidates can check the scheme of the exam in the table given below:
PSTET Paper 1 Exam Pattern
|Subject
|Total Questions
|Marks
|Time
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|1 and a half hour
|
Language I
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
Language II
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
Mathematics
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
Environmental Studies
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
Total
|
150
|
150
PSTET Paper 2 Exam Pattern
|Subject
|Total Questions
|Marks
|Time
|
Child Development and Pedagogy (Compulsory)
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|1 and a half hour
|
The language I (Compulsory)
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
Language 2 (Compulsory)
|
30 MCQs
|
30 Marks
|
For Mathematics and Science teacher: Mathematics and Science
|
60 MCQs
|
1 Mark each
|
Social studies teacher
|
60 MCQs
|
1 Mark each
Candidates will be given 1 mark for each correct answer and there will be no negative marking.