Rajasthan PTET Exam 2020 Postponed: Exam to be held on 16 August; Check Date, Schedule & Notification

PTET 2020: Dungar College Bikaner has extended the last date of Rajasthan PTET Application 2020 and postponed the PTET exam date to August amid COVID-19 outbreak. Candidates who want to get admission to B.Ed, BA or BSC courses in Rajasthan can apply now to appear for the PTET examination. The Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET 2020) has been postponed to 16 August. Candidates now have ample of time to prepare for the RPTET exam with an aim to score high. In this article, we have shared below the details of the PTET 2020 exam such as PTET Exam Date & Schedule and answers to some frequently asked questions such as exam pattern or marking scheme. Go through these details below.

It is the second consecutive year that the PTET 2020 exam will be conducted by Government Dungar College, Bikaner. Earlier, the previous editions of PTET 2017 and 2018 were conducted by Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati University and 2016 exam was conducted by Kota University. The PTET exam is held every year to test candidates' eligibility to get admission for the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and Bachelor of Arts (BA)/Bachelor of Science (BSc) B.Ed. courses which are offered at Rajasthan Universities.

Let's now have a look at the important dates of PTET Exam:

Rajasthan PTET 2020: Exam Date & Schedule

Event Date Start of Online application Process 20 January 2020 Last Date of Online application 30 June 2020 Release of PTET Admit Card 2020 1 August 2020 PTET Exam Date & Time 16 August 2020 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM PTET Result 2020 29 August 2020 (3 PM) Counselling Registration Start Date 1 September 2020 Choice of College, Allotment & Start of Course September 2020

What is PTET Exam?

Rajasthan PTET Exam is held every year as a screening test for candidates who seek admission for 2 Years B.Ed and 4 years BA-B.Sc. B.Ed courses in colleges of Rajasthan.

Which organisation conducts the Rajasthan PTET 2020 Exam?

Rajasthan PTET 2020 Exam is being counducted by Government Dungar College, Bikaner.

What is PTET Exam Pattern 2020?

Rajasthan PTET Exam is held offline in pen and paper mode. Candidates are asked a total of 200 multiple choice questions. The total marks of the exam are 600 marks and candidates are given 3 hours to attempt the question paper.

Is there negative marking in PTET 2020 Exam?

No, there is no negative marking in Rajasthan PTET Exam.

What are PTET Cut Off 2020 marks?

Have a look at the PTET Cut off marks for all categories below:

Category PTET Cut Off General 320 SC /ST 280 OBC 290 SBC 295

What are PTET Minimum Qualifying Marks?

The minimum qualifying marks for PTET which a candidate requires to pass the exam are:

General: 50%

Reserved: 45%