Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26 (English and Punjabi): Download Syllabus PDF For FREE!

Punjab Board Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26: PSEB has released the latest syllabus for class 10th for the academic year 2025-26. Students can download the syllabus PDF for FREE here. This syllabus is important for students as it helps them to know about the course structure, marking scheme, and total weightage along with practicals. The syllabus is revised annually, allowing students to track the changes made. Check and download the Punjabi syllabus in English and the Punjabi language for FREE.
Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26
Students can check the syllabus in a table format below:
|
Unit
|
Topics & Subtopics
|
Office Tools
|
- Introduction: Software and its Types – System and Application Software - Different Types of Office Tools: Word Processor, Spreadsheet, Presentation, Database Systems, Multimedia Tools - Online Office Tools: Common Online Office Tools - Google Docs: Opening Docs, creating blank docs, using MS Word, downloading/uploading files, collaborating (Viewer, Commenter, Editor), viewing changes - Google Sheets: Creating blank spreadsheets using Google Sheets - Google Slides: Creating presentations - Advantages/Disadvantages of Online Office Tools - Offline vs Online Office Tools
|
HTML
|
- Introduction: HTML, Software Requirements, Text Editors, Browsers - Tags and Attributes: Paired & Unpaired Tags - Basic Structure of HTML Document: HEAD, BODY, Viewing & Creating Web Pages - Formatting in HTML: Bold, Italic, Underline, Heading levels (H1–H6), Fonts, Text size (, ), Pre-formatted Text, Center, Marked, Marquee - Working with Lists: Ordered, Unordered, Definition Lists, Nesting Lists - Working with Tables: Table tags (, , , etc.), Attributes, Borders, Backgrounds, Merging cells, Alignment - URLs and Their Types: Absolute & Relative URLs - Working with Images: tag, Alt Text, Size, Alignment - Working with Hyperlinks: Anchor tag, States of Links, Targets, Bookmarks - Working with Forms: tag, Input Types (Text, Checkbox, Radio, Submit, etc.) - Phases of Web Development: Gathering Info, Planning, Design, Development, Testing, Maintenance
|
Operating System
|
- Introduction: OS and its Services (User Interface, Execution, I/O, File System) - Types of Operating Systems: Batch, Multi-programming, Time-sharing, Multi-processing, Network, Real-time, Single/Multi-user OS - Computer Security: CIA Triad (Confidentiality, Integrity, Availability), Malware, Antivirus, Firewall, Passwords, Updates
|
Desktop Publishing
|
- Definition and Features - Software: Microsoft Publisher, Photoshop, Corel Draw, QuarkXPress, Dreamweaver, GIMP - Word Processing vs Desktop Publishing: Similarities & Differences - WYSIWYG: 2D/3D Graphics (Raster, Bitmap, Vector) - Margins, Gutter Margin, Fonts, Frames, Layers - Printers: Impact (Dot-Matrix, Daisy-wheel, Line) vs Non-Impact (Inkjet, Laser), Inkjet vs Laser
|
Microsoft Publisher
|
- What is Publisher?: How to start - Components of the Publisher Window: Quick Access Toolbar, Ribbon, Tabs, File Window - Creating a Publication: Using Blank Layout, Templates (Installed, Online, My Templates) - Advertisements: Brochures, Newsletters, Banners, Business Cards using MS Publisher - Others: Award Certificates, Greeting/Invitation/Compliment Cards, Envelopes, Letterhead, Resumes (CV), Signs - Saving & Printing Publications
Now that the syllabus is available, students can start preparing for the exam to score well and also download the syllabus PDF for FREE.
Direct Link:
|
PSEB Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26
Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26 (Punjabi Language)
Students can easily download the syllabus in the Punjabi language as well. Check here the pictures and get the PDF for FREE.
Direct Link:
|
PSEB Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26 (In Punjabi)
Other Related Links
PSEB Class 11th Syllabus 2025-26
PSEB Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation