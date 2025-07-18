Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26 (English and Punjabi): Download Syllabus PDF For FREE!

PSEB Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26: The Punjab board has made available the revised syllabus for the academic year 2025-26. Students can check and download the syllabus for class 10th for free.

Akshita Jolly
ByAkshita Jolly
Jul 18, 2025, 14:27 IST

Punjab Board Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26: PSEB has released the latest syllabus for class 10th for the academic year 2025-26. Students can download the syllabus PDF for FREE here. This syllabus is important for students as it helps them to know about the course structure, marking scheme, and total weightage along with practicals. The syllabus is revised annually, allowing students to track the changes made. Check and download the Punjabi syllabus in English and the Punjabi language for FREE. 

Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26

Students can check the syllabus in a table format below: 

Unit

Topics & Subtopics

Office Tools

- Introduction: Software and its Types – System and Application Software - Different Types of Office Tools: Word Processor, Spreadsheet, Presentation, Database Systems, Multimedia Tools - Online Office Tools: Common Online Office Tools - Google Docs: Opening Docs, creating blank docs, using MS Word, downloading/uploading files, collaborating (Viewer, Commenter, Editor), viewing changes - Google Sheets: Creating blank spreadsheets using Google Sheets - Google Slides: Creating presentations - Advantages/Disadvantages of Online Office Tools - Offline vs Online Office Tools

HTML

- Introduction: HTML, Software Requirements, Text Editors, Browsers - Tags and Attributes: Paired & Unpaired Tags - Basic Structure of HTML Document: HEAD, BODY, Viewing & Creating Web Pages - Formatting in HTML: Bold, Italic, Underline, Heading levels (H1–H6), Fonts, Text size (, ), Pre-formatted Text, Center, Marked, Marquee - Working with Lists: Ordered, Unordered, Definition Lists, Nesting Lists - Working with Tables: Table tags (, , , etc.), Attributes, Borders, Backgrounds, Merging cells, Alignment - URLs and Their Types: Absolute & Relative URLs - Working with Images: tag, Alt Text, Size, Alignment - Working with Hyperlinks: Anchor tag, States of Links, Targets, Bookmarks - Working with Forms: tag, Input Types (Text, Checkbox, Radio, Submit, etc.) - Phases of Web Development: Gathering Info, Planning, Design, Development, Testing, Maintenance

Operating System

- Introduction: OS and its Services (User Interface, Execution, I/O, File System) - Types of Operating Systems: Batch, Multi-programming, Time-sharing, Multi-processing, Network, Real-time, Single/Multi-user OS - Computer Security: CIA Triad (Confidentiality, Integrity, Availability), Malware, Antivirus, Firewall, Passwords, Updates

Desktop Publishing

- Definition and Features - Software: Microsoft Publisher, Photoshop, Corel Draw, QuarkXPress, Dreamweaver, GIMP - Word Processing vs Desktop Publishing: Similarities & Differences - WYSIWYG: 2D/3D Graphics (Raster, Bitmap, Vector) - Margins, Gutter Margin, Fonts, Frames, Layers - Printers: Impact (Dot-Matrix, Daisy-wheel, Line) vs Non-Impact (Inkjet, Laser), Inkjet vs Laser

Microsoft Publisher

- What is Publisher?: How to start - Components of the Publisher Window: Quick Access Toolbar, Ribbon, Tabs, File Window - Creating a Publication: Using Blank Layout, Templates (Installed, Online, My Templates) - Advertisements: Brochures, Newsletters, Banners, Business Cards using MS Publisher - Others: Award Certificates, Greeting/Invitation/Compliment Cards, Envelopes, Letterhead, Resumes (CV), Signs - Saving & Printing Publications

Now that the syllabus is available, students can start preparing for the exam to score well and also download the syllabus PDF for FREE. 

Direct Link:

PSEB Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26

Punjab Board PSEB Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26 (Punjabi Language)

Students can easily download the syllabus in the Punjabi language as well. Check here the pictures and get the PDF for FREE. 

PSEB-1

PSEB-2

PSEB-3

Direct Link:

PSEB Class 10th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26 (In Punjabi)

Other Related Links

PSEB Class 11th Syllabus 2025-26

PSEB Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26




Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News