Punjab Civil Service Mains 2020 Admit Card to be released shortly @ppsc.gov.in, Exam to be held in April, Details Here

Punjab Civil Service Mains 2020 Exam Admit Card: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released a notice regarding the commencement of the Punjab Civil Service Mains 2020 Exam. The candidates who have qualified in the Punjab Civil Service Prelims 2020 can appear for the mains exam.

As per the latest official release, Punjab Civil Service Mains 2020 Exam is scheduled to be held tentatively in the first week of April 2021 at Patiala. The result of Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam 2020 is under preparation and will be declared shortly.

This recruitment drive is being done 75 vacancies for Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Exam 2020 for recruitment to the post of officers as Punjab Civil Service (Executive Branch), Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tehsildar, Food Supply and Consumer Affairs Officer, Block Development & Panchayat Officers, Assistant Registrar Co-Operative Societies, Labour and Conciliation Officer, Employment Generation and Training Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Jails (Grade 2)/District Probation Officer (Jails).

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains and interview. The main competitive examination shall include seven compulsory papers.

Punjab Civil Service Mains 2020 Exam Pattern

Serial Number Paper Maximum Marks 1. Punjabi (in Gurumukhi Script) Compulsory (of 10+2 Standard) 100 2. English Compulsory (of 10+2 standard) 100 3. Essay 150 4. General Studies Paper-I (History, Geography and Society) 250 5. General Studies Paper-II (Indian Constitution & Polity, Governance and International Relations) 250 6. General Studies Paper-III (Economy, Statistics and Security issues) 250 7. General Studies Paper-IV (Science & Technology, Environment, Problem Solving and Decision Making) 250 8. Interview 150 Grand Total 1500

Punjab Civil Service Mains 2020 Exam Date

How to download Punjab Civil Service Mains 2020 Exam?