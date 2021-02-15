Punjab Civil Services Prelims 2021 Answer Key Released @ppsc.gov.in, Raise Objections if any by 17 Feb

Punjab Civil Services Prelims 2021: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the Punjab Civil Services Prelims 2021 on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the Punjab Civil Services Prelims 2021 Exam can now download the answer keys through the official website of PPSC.i.e.ppsc.gov.in.

Punjab Civil Services Prelims 2021 was held on 13 February 2021 at various exam centres. The link for downloading Punjab Civil Services Prelims 2021 Answer Key is available at ppsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the question paper of Set A, B, C, D and the answer key of Set A, B, C, D for Paper-1 (General Studies) and Paper-2 (CSAT) on the official website.

Candidates may submit their objections if any, online from the link available on the web page of this post to the answer key, for consideration by the Commission. The link will be disabled on 17 February 2021.

How to Check Punjab Civil Services Prelims 2021 Answer Key and Raise Objections?

Visit the official website of PPSC.i.e.ppsc.gov.in. Click on PUBLIC NOTICE REGARDING OBJECTIONS IN THE ANSWER KEY FOR PSCSCCE-2020-PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION UPDATED 13-02-2021 flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Navigate the link of downloading PPSC Civil Services Paper 1/2 Answer Key. Then, a PDF will be opened on the screen. Candidates can download PPSC Civil Services Paper 1/2 Answer Key and save it for future reference. If any, the objection against the PPSC Civil Services Prelims Answer Key. Candidates can raise objections by clicking on the objection link available on the notification page. The candidate will use the same registration number and password for filing objections, which he had used for downloading admit card. The candidate may have attempted any of the Question Paper SET A/B/C/D but for filing objections, it will only be as per Question Paper SET A and Answer Key for SET A. If a candidate feels that the correction is none of the options from A, B, C, D, then he needs to select “OTHERS”, then a text box will pop up. If a candidate is proposing any combination of A/B/C/D then he must mention so. If not, then he should write “None”. The justification for a proposed answer will be given in the “Enter Remarks” text box. candidate needs to upload the Images/Proof (jpg/jpeg format only)in support of his objections from authentic sources only. Once the objection is submitted, the Candidate will not be able to edit or delete it. candidate can view the summary of objection raised by him by clicking on the button “View details " and Summary with images by logging into his account. The link for raising the objection will disappear from the website automatically, once the stipulated time period for objections is over. candidate needs to “Submit “ for each question separately, before proceeding to the next objection. After clicking the “Submit “button, a message will appear ‘Submitted successfully ‘ and the space above that message will be available for the next objection. Candidate should ‘Logout’ after submission of objections.

