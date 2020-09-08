Punjab Education Department Recruitment 2020 for 178 Sr Resident Posts, Check Details Here

DMRE Punjab Recruitment 2020: Department of Medical Education and Research (DMRE), Directorate of Research & Medical Education (DRME), Government of Punjab Recruitment 2020 for the post of Sr Resident in Government Medical College, Amritsar and Government Medical College, Patiala. PCMS Doctors/RMO/MO working under NRHM/Fresh Medical Post Graduates can apply for the DRME Punjab Recruitment 2020 on or before 25 September 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 25 September 2020

Punjab Education Department Vacancy Details

Senior Resident - 178 Posts

Government Medical College, Amritsar - 80 Posts

Government Medical College, Patiala - 98 Posts

Punjab Education Department Salary

Rs. 65,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Punjab Education Department Sr Resident

Educational Qualification

DM in Super Specialties or M.ch or MD/MS

How to apply for Punjab Education Department Sr Resident Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the applications to the office of Director, Research and Medical Education, Punjab on or before 25 September 2020 (Friday).

Punjab Education Department Sr Resident Recruitment Notice