Punjab Education Department Recruitment 2020 for 178 Sr Resident Posts, Check Details Here

DMRE Punjab Recruitment 2020: Department of Medical Education and Research (DMRE), Directorate of Research & Medical Education (DRME), Government of Punjab Recruitment 2020 for the post of Sr Resident in Government Medical College, Amritsar and Government Medical College, Patiala. PCMS Doctors/RMO/MO working under NRHM/Fresh Medical Post Graduates can apply for the DRME Punjab Recruitment 2020 on or before 25 September 2020.
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 25 September 2020
Punjab Education Department Vacancy Details
Senior Resident - 178 Posts
- Government Medical College, Amritsar - 80 Posts
- Government Medical College, Patiala - 98 Posts
Punjab Education Department Salary
Rs. 65,000/-
Eligibility Criteria for Punjab Education Department Sr Resident
Educational Qualification
DM in Super Specialties or M.ch or MD/MS
How to apply for Punjab Education Department Sr Resident Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the applications to the office of Director, Research and Medical Education, Punjab on or before 25 September 2020 (Friday).
Punjab Education Department Sr Resident Recruitment Notice