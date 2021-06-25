Punjab Education Recruitment Board Master Answer Key 2021 Out @educationrecruitmentboard.com, Submit Objection before 28 June

Punjab Education Board (PEB) has uploaded the answer key of the exam for the post of Master Cadre on its website -educationrecruitmentboard.com. Candidates can download Punjab Master Answer Key from the official website.

Punjab Education Recruitment Board Master Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download Punjab Education Board Answer Key, directly, through the link below:

Punjab Education Recruitment Board Master Answer Key Download Link

English

Math

Science

Punjab Education Recruitment Board Master Answer Key Notice Download Link

Candidates having any objection against any answer can submit online objection with a payment of Rs. 50/-. Candidates are required to login into their account using their registration number and password and click on 'Objection' after login.

Punjab Education Recruitment Board Master Objection Link for 1493

Punjab Education Recruitment Board Master Objection Link for 135

How to Download Punjab Education Recruitment Board Master Answer Key ?

Go to official website of PEB -https://educationrecruitmentboard.com/MasterBacklog1493/ or https://educationrecruitmentboard.com/MasterBacklog135 Now, click on ' English || Math || Science' Download Punjab Master Answer Key PDF

Punjab Master Exam for English, Maths and Science was conducted on 20 June 2021 and 21 June 2021.