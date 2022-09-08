Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk Admit Card 2022 To Release On Sep 26, Check Exam Schedule

High Court of Punjab and Haryana has released the Admit Card/Schedule for the post of Clerk on its official website-sssc.gov.in. Check download link.

Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2022 Update : High Court of Punjab and Haryana at Chandigarh has released the Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2022 Update for the post of Clerk in the Subordinate Courts of Punjab on its official website. Punjab & Haryana High Court is set to conduct the written examination for the Clerk post from 03 October 2022 onward.

As per the short notice released, the online written examination (Computer Based Test) exam for the post of Clerk will be held on 03/04/05 October 2022. The Computer Based Test will be comprising of General Knowledge and English Composition i.e. objective as well as

Subjective part.

High Court of Punjab and Haryana will upload the Admit Card for the above exam on 26.09.2022 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card from 26 September 2022 after providing their login credentials. You will get all the relevant details including Examination Date, Time, Venue etc in the E-Admit Card.

You can download the Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk Admit Card/ Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: Punjab & Haryana High Court Clerk Admit Card/ Schedule 2022 Update