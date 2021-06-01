Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 for 287 Medical Officer (Specialist) Posts, Walk-In on 19 June

Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021: Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of Punjab has released for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (Specialist). Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 19 June 2021. Around 287 vacancies will be recruited. The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can appear for walk-in-interview on the scheduled date and time.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 19 June 2021

Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer (Specialist) - 287 Posts

Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding MBBS Degree and a post-graduate degree in a requisite speciality recognized by MCI and registered with the Punjab Medical Council or with any other duly constituted Medical Council of India.

Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Between 18 to 37 years

Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 53100/-

Download Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their academic performance and interview. Academic qualifications will have 50% weightage while the interview will carry 50% weightage.

How to apply for Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 19 June 2021 in the Directorate Health & Family Welfare Punjab, Parivar Kalyan Bhawan, Sector - 34 A, Chandigarh along with the documents. The candidates can refer to the provided link of the official notification for their reference. Candidates are advised to bring original documents along with them on the day of the interview.

Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

The candidates have to deposit a fee of Rs. 1000/- for General Category and Rs. 600/- for SC/ST/BC through demand draft in favour of State Health Society, Punjab, Payable at Chandigarh.