Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 for 287 Medical Officer (Specialist) Posts, Walk-In on 19 June

Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 Notification is released at https://health.punjab.gov.in/ for 287 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jun 1, 2021 18:25 IST
Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021
Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021
Download this Page as PDF

Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021: Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of Punjab has released for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (Specialist). Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 19 June 2021. Around 287 vacancies will be recruited. The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can appear for walk-in-interview on the scheduled date and time.

Important Dates:

  • Walk-In-Interview Date: 19 June 2021

Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Medical Officer (Specialist) - 287 Posts

Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates holding MBBS Degree and a post-graduate degree in a requisite speciality recognized by MCI and registered with the Punjab Medical Council or with any other duly constituted Medical Council of India.

Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Between 18 to 37 years

Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 53100/-

Download Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

 Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their academic performance and interview. Academic qualifications will have 50% weightage while the interview will carry 50% weightage.

How to apply for Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 19 June 2021 in the Directorate Health & Family Welfare Punjab, Parivar Kalyan Bhawan, Sector - 34 A, Chandigarh along with the documents. The candidates can refer to the provided link of the official notification for their reference. Candidates are advised to bring original documents along with them on the day of the interview.

 Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

The candidates have to deposit a fee of Rs. 1000/- for General Category and Rs. 600/- for SC/ST/BC through demand draft in favour of State Health Society, Punjab, Payable at Chandigarh.

FAQ

What is the selection criteria for Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021?

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their academic performance and interview. Academic qualifications will have 50% weightage while the interview will carry 50% weight age.

How much salary will be provided for Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021?

Rs. 53100/-

What is the age limit required for Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021?

The candidates Between 18 to 37 years are eligible to appear for Punjab Health Department MO Recruitment. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021?

The candidates holding MBBS Degree and a post graduate degree in requisite speciality recognized by MCI and registered with the Punjab Medical Council or with any other duly constituted Medical Council of India.

What is the interview date for Punjab Health Department Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 19 June 2021.
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationPunjab Health Department Recruitment 2021 for 287 Medical Officer (Specialist) Posts, Walk-In on 19 June
Notification DateJun 1, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJun 19, 2021
CityChandigarh
StatePunjab
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Medical
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

8 + 7 =
Post

Comments

    Enter your E-mail Address