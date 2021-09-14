Punjab Pre Primary Teacher (NTT) Recruitment 2021 Notification for 8393 Vacancies, Registration To Start Soon @educationrecruitmentboard.com

School Education Department, Government of Punjab is hiring 8393 Pre Primary Teachers (NTT) on its official website educationrecruitmentboard.com. Check vacancy break-up, detailed eligibility criteria, salary, selection process, whole application procedure in this article.

Punjab NTT Teacher Recruitment 2021: Good News for Teachers! School Education Department, Government of Punjab has published a notification for recruitment of Pre Primary Teachers (NTT) on its official website educationrecruitmentboard.com. More than 8000 vacancies are available in the schools of Punjab.

Online Applications shall be invited from the eligible candidates soon on official website. Interested candidates would be able to register for Punjab Teacher Recruitment till 11 October 2021.

We have provided Punjab Pre Primary Teacher Notification in this article. You can check vacancy break-up, detailed eligibility criteria, salary, selection process, whole application procedure through the PDF below:

Punjab NTT Notification

School Education Punjab Website

Punjab NTT Important Dates

Starting Date of Punjab Pre-Primary Teacher Online Registration - to release soon

Last Date of Punjab Pre-Primary Teacher Online Registration - 11 October 2021

Punjab NTT Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 8393

Punjab NTT Salary

Rs. 25,500/-

Punjab NTT Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Senior Secondary School (Class Twelve) Certificate or Intermediate or its equivalent from a recognized Board or institution with at least 45% marks

Diploma or Certificate in Nursery Teacher Education Program me of duration of not'less than one year recognized by the National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE), Government of India; and

Should have three years experience either as a Education Provider, Education Volunteer, Education Guarantee Scheme Volunteer (EGSV), Altenative or Innovative Education Volunteer : (AIEV), Special Training Resource Volunteer (STRV) or Inclusive Educational Volunteer (IEV) of Government run Schools of the State of Punjab.

Punjab Police NTT Age Limit:

21 to 35 years (expected)

Punjab NTT Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of Written test of Rs. 100/-

How to Apply for Punjab NTT Teacher Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply for the posts by following steps given below:

Visit the official website of Punjab Education - educationrecruitmentboard.com Click on 'Latest Recruitment' Now, click on 'Recruitment of Pre-Primary Teacher- 2021' Register for the post and fill online form

Punjab NTT Teacher Application Fee: