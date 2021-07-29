Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Punjab Patwari Admit Card 2021 Released @sssb.punjab.gov.in, Download Link for PSSSB Prelims Hall Ticket Here

Punjab Patwari Admit Card 2021 has been released by Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) on its website - sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Created On: Jul 29, 2021 17:22 IST
Punjab Patwari Admit Card 2021
Punjab Patwari Admit Card 2021

Punjab Patwari Admit Card 2021: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) has released the admit card of the preliminary written exam scheduled to be held on 08 August 2021 (Sunday) for the post of Patwari, Zilladar & Irrigation Booking Clerk. Punjab Patwari Admit Card Link is available on its website - sssb.punjab.gov.in.

 Candidates who have applied for Punjab Patwari Recruitment and appearing in the exam can download Punjab Patwari Admit Card from the official website or through the link below:

Punjab Patwati Admit Card Download Link

Punjab Patwari Exam Date

There will be 120 questions of 120 marks

The time duration of the exam is 2 hours

Each question will be of 1 mark.

There will be negative marking of 1/4th mark for every wrong answer

Subject

Marks

No.of Questions

General Knowledge/ Awareness (India & Punjab)

20

20

Mental Ability

15

15

Quantitative Ability

30

30

English language, Punjabi language

20

20

Computers/Information Technology

15

15

Agriculture

10

10

Punjab History and culture

10

10

Total 

120

120

Candidates can check complete syllabus through the link below:

Punjab Patwari Syllabus

How to Download Punjab Patwati Admit Card 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website of PSSSB - sssb.punjab.gov.in
  2. Click on the link ‘Download Admit Card for written Test Dated 08/08/2021 (Sunday) for the post of Patwari, Zilladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk) Advt No 01/2021 !!NEW!

  3. A new will be opened where you are required to enter your Application Number, Select Gender, Enter Date of Birth and Security Code

  4. Click on ‘Download Admit Card’
  5. Download PSSSB Patwari Admit Card

The recruitment is being done to fill up 1152  vacancies of which 1090 vacancies are for Patwari Posts in Department of Revenue, 26 vacancies for Irrigation Booking Clerk (Patwari) Posts and 32 vacancies for Zilladars Posts in Department of Water Resources and 4 for Zilladars in PWRMDC.

FAQ

What should I carry with Punjab Patwari Admit Card 2021 ?

You should carry your one ID Proof with the admit card.

How to Download PSSSB Admit Card ?

Visit the official website (sssb.punjab.gov.in) and click on the admit card link given under 'Advertisement'

What is Punjab Patwari Exam Date 2021 ?

08 August 2021

What is PSSSB Patwari Admit Card Link ?

You can download Punjab PSSSB Patwari Admit Card through the link - https://ctestservices.com/admitcard/
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

9 + 1 =
Post

Comments