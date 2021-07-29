Punjab Patwari Admit Card 2021 Released @sssb.punjab.gov.in, Download Link for PSSSB Prelims Hall Ticket Here

Punjab Patwari Admit Card 2021 has been released by Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) on its website - sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Punjab Patwari Admit Card 2021: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) has released the admit card of the preliminary written exam scheduled to be held on 08 August 2021 (Sunday) for the post of Patwari, Zilladar & Irrigation Booking Clerk. Punjab Patwari Admit Card Link is available on its website - sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Candidates who have applied for Punjab Patwari Recruitment and appearing in the exam can download Punjab Patwari Admit Card from the official website or through the link below:

Punjab Patwari Exam Date

There will be 120 questions of 120 marks

The time duration of the exam is 2 hours

Each question will be of 1 mark.

There will be negative marking of 1/4th mark for every wrong answer



Subject Marks No.of Questions General Knowledge/ Awareness (India & Punjab) 20 20 Mental Ability 15 15 Quantitative Ability 30 30 English language, Punjabi language 20 20 Computers/Information Technology 15 15 Agriculture 10 10 Punjab History and culture 10 10 Total 120 120

Candidates can check complete syllabus through the link below:

How to Download Punjab Patwati Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of PSSSB - sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on the link ‘Download Admit Card for written Test Dated 08/08/2021 (Sunday) for the post of Patwari, Zilladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk) Advt No 01/2021 !!NEW! A new will be opened where you are required to enter your Application Number, Select Gender, Enter Date of Birth and Security Code Click on ‘Download Admit Card’ Download PSSSB Patwari Admit Card

The recruitment is being done to fill up 1152 vacancies of which 1090 vacancies are for Patwari Posts in Department of Revenue, 26 vacancies for Irrigation Booking Clerk (Patwari) Posts and 32 vacancies for Zilladars Posts in Department of Water Resources and 4 for Zilladars in PWRMDC.