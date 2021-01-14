Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2021 Notification: Apply Online for 1152 Patwari (Revenue), Zilladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk (Patwari) Posts @sssb.punjab.gov.in

Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2021: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Patwari, Irrigation Booking Clerk (Patwari)and Zilladars. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for PSSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021 on official website (sssb.punjab.gov.in) from 14 January 2021. The last date for Punjab Patwari Online Application is 11 February 2021.

Candidate seeking to apply for Punjab Patwari 2021 should be a graduate. A total of 1152 vacancies are available out of which 1090 are for Patwari in Department of Revenue, 26 for Irrigation Booking Clerk (Patwari) Posts and 32 for Zilladars in Department of Water Resources and 4 for Zilladars in PWRMDC.

Candidates can check more details on SSSB Punjab Recruitment Patwari 2021 such as Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Vacancy, Salary, Selection Process and Application Process below.

Important Date

Starting Date of Online Application - 14 January 2021

Last Date for submission of application form: 11 February 2021 upto 5 PM

Punjab Patwari 2021 Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1152

Patwari (Revenue) in Dept. of Revenue - 1090 Posts

Irrigation Booking Clerk(Patwari) in PWRMDC - 26 Posts

Zilladars in Dept. of Water Resources - 32 Posts

Zilladars in PWRMDC - 4 Posts

Category-wise Vacancy:

General - 523

SC - 208

BC - 114

Gen (Ex-Serviceman) - 93

SC (Ex-Serviceman) - 53

BC (Ex-Serviceman) - 21

PWD - 29

Gen (Sportsman) - 20

SC (Sportsman) - 16

Freedom Fighter - 13

Punjab Patwari Salary:

Eligibility Criteria for Punjab Patwari 2021

Educational Qualification:

Patwari and Irrigation Booking Clerk(Patwari) - Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university. Possesses at least 120 Hours’ Course with working experience in the use of Personal Computer or Information Technology in Office Productivity Applications or Desktop Publishing Applications from a recognized institution or a reputed institution, which is ISO 9001 certified; OR Possesses at least 120 Hours’ working experience in Computer Applications from a recognized institution or a Certificate of ‘O’ Level from the Department of Electronic Accreditation of Computer Course (in short DOEACC). Matriculation with Punjabi as one of the subject or its equivalent level.

Zilladars in Dept. of Water Resources - Degree Examination (Graduate Degree) or Equivalent from a recognised University/Institute with Second Division

Selection Process for Punjab Patwari Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of objective-type exam

How to apply Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested applicants can apply for Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2021 from 14 January to 11 February 2021 on official website - sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Punjab Patwari Recruitment Notification PDF

Punjab Patwari Online Application Link



Application Fee: