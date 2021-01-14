Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2021 Notification: Apply Online for 1152 Patwari (Revenue), Zilladar and Irrigation Booking Clerk (Patwari) Posts @sssb.punjab.gov.in
Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Patwari, Irrigation Booking Clerk (Patwari)and Zilladars on official website (sssb.punjab.gov.in). Check Punjab Patwari 2021 Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Vacancy, Salary, Selection Process and Application Process below.
Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2021: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Patwari, Irrigation Booking Clerk (Patwari)and Zilladars. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for PSSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021 on official website (sssb.punjab.gov.in) from 14 January 2021. The last date for Punjab Patwari Online Application is 11 February 2021.
Candidate seeking to apply for Punjab Patwari 2021 should be a graduate. A total of 1152 vacancies are available out of which 1090 are for Patwari in Department of Revenue, 26 for Irrigation Booking Clerk (Patwari) Posts and 32 for Zilladars in Department of Water Resources and 4 for Zilladars in PWRMDC.
Candidates can check more details on SSSB Punjab Recruitment Patwari 2021 such as Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Vacancy, Salary, Selection Process and Application Process below.
Important Date
- Starting Date of Online Application - 14 January 2021
- Last Date for submission of application form: 11 February 2021 upto 5 PM
Punjab Patwari 2021 Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 1152
- Patwari (Revenue) in Dept. of Revenue - 1090 Posts
- Irrigation Booking Clerk(Patwari) in PWRMDC - 26 Posts
- Zilladars in Dept. of Water Resources - 32 Posts
- Zilladars in PWRMDC - 4 Posts
Category-wise Vacancy:
- General - 523
- SC - 208
- BC - 114
- Gen (Ex-Serviceman) - 93
- SC (Ex-Serviceman) - 53
- BC (Ex-Serviceman) - 21
- PWD - 29
- Gen (Sportsman) - 20
- SC (Sportsman) - 16
- Freedom Fighter - 13
Punjab Patwari Salary:
Eligibility Criteria for Punjab Patwari 2021
Educational Qualification:
- Patwari and Irrigation Booking Clerk(Patwari) - Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university. Possesses at least 120 Hours’ Course with working experience in the use of Personal Computer or Information Technology in Office Productivity Applications or Desktop Publishing Applications from a recognized institution or a reputed institution, which is ISO 9001 certified; OR Possesses at least 120 Hours’ working experience in Computer Applications from a recognized institution or a Certificate of ‘O’ Level from the Department of Electronic Accreditation of Computer Course (in short DOEACC). Matriculation with Punjabi as one of the subject or its equivalent level.
- Zilladars in Dept. of Water Resources - Degree Examination (Graduate Degree) or Equivalent from a recognised University/Institute with Second Division
Selection Process for Punjab Patwari Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of objective-type exam
How to apply Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2021 ?
Interested applicants can apply for Punjab Patwari Recruitment 2021 from 14 January to 11 February 2021 on official website - sssb.punjab.gov.in.
Punjab Patwari Recruitment Notification PDF
Punjab Patwari Online Application Link
Application Fee:
- General - Rs. 1000/-
- SC/BC/EWS - Rs. 250/-
- Ex-Servicemen & Dependent) - Rs. 200/-
- Physical Handicapped) -Rs. 500/-