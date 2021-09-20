Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2021 Update: Check Login Link @punjabpolice.gov.in

Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2021: Punjab Police is conducting the exam for the post of Constable on 25 and 26 September 2021. Check Login Link for Admit Card Here.

Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2021: Punjab Police is conducting the exam for the post of Constable on 25 and 26 September 2021. Candidates who have applied for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2021 and appearing in Punjab Police Constable Exam on scheduled date and time can check their Punjab Police Admit Card Updates by login into their account on their official website.

The candidate is required to download Punjab Police Admit Card and bring the print out of the same, alongwith any one prescribed Photo Identity Proof (Aadhaar Card, Indian Driving Licence, PAN card, Voter Identity card, Indian Passport), for entry to the venue of the Written Test.

Meanwhile,candidates can check Punjab Police Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Other Details in this article below:

Punjab Police Constable Exam Pattern and Syllabus:

The exam will be conducted in offline mode. There will be 100 objective-type questions of 100 Marks on:

Subject Syllabus No. Of Questions General Awareness Constitution and its features, Central and State Legislature, Executive, Judicial Institutions & Local Government Institutions History, Geography, Culture and Economy of Punjab Basics of Science & Technology Current Affairs 35 Quantitative Aptitude and Numerical Skills Simplification Average Decimal and Fractions Ratio and Proportion Percentages Profit and Loss Simple Interest Time and Work Bar graphs and Line graphs 20 Mental Ability & Logical Reasoning Number and Letter Series 20 Sequencing Statements and Conclusions Pattern Completion Order and Ranking Direction and Distances Relationship Problems 20 Language Skills English - Reading Comprehension 10 (ii) Punjabi to English Translation (iii) Sentence rearrangement and correction (iv) Error Spotting (v) Fill in the Blanks (vi) Spelling Correction (vii) Vocabulary (Synonym, Antonym, one word substitution) 10 Punjabi 10 Digital Literacy & Awareness Fundamentals of Computers 05 MS Office (Word, PowerPoint) Internet, Worldwide web and Web search engines. Email Communication Mobile Phones (basic conceptual knowledge) 5

There will be no negative marking in the exam.

Those candidates who will qualify in the exam will be called for Document Scrutiny, Physical Measurement Test and Physical Screening Test.

A total of of which 2015 vacancies are under Constable (District Cadre) and 2343 are under Armed Police Cadre.