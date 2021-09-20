Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2021 Update: Check Login Link @punjabpolice.gov.in

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Sep 20, 2021 11:59 IST
Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2021: Punjab Police is conducting the exam for the post of Constable on 25 and 26 September 2021. Candidates who have applied for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2021 and appearing in Punjab Police Constable Exam on scheduled date and time can check their Punjab Police Admit Card Updates by login into their account on their official website.

We have provided Punjab Police Login Link in this article for the convenience of the candidates.

Punjab Police Login Link

The candidate is required to download Punjab Police Admit Card and bring the print out of the same, alongwith any one prescribed Photo Identity Proof (Aadhaar Card, Indian Driving Licence, PAN card, Voter Identity card, Indian Passport), for entry to the venue of the Written Test.

Meanwhile,candidates can check Punjab Police Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Other Details in this article below:

Punjab Police Constable Exam Pattern and Syllabus:

The exam will be conducted in offline mode. There will be 100 objective-type questions of 100 Marks on:

Subject

Syllabus

No. Of Questions

General Awareness

Constitution and its features, Central and State Legislature, Executive, Judicial Institutions & Local Government Institutions

History, Geography, Culture and Economy of Punjab

Basics of Science & Technology

Current Affairs

35

Quantitative Aptitude and Numerical Skills

Simplification

Average

Decimal and Fractions

Ratio and Proportion

Percentages

Profit and Loss

Simple Interest

Time and Work

Bar graphs and Line graphs

20

Mental Ability & Logical Reasoning

Number and Letter Series 20

Sequencing

Statements and Conclusions

Pattern Completion

Order and Ranking

Direction and Distances

Relationship Problems

20

Language Skills

 

English - Reading Comprehension 10 (ii) Punjabi to English Translation (iii) Sentence rearrangement and correction (iv) Error Spotting (v) Fill in the Blanks (vi) Spelling Correction (vii) Vocabulary (Synonym, Antonym, one word substitution)

10

Punjabi

10

Digital Literacy & Awareness

Fundamentals of Computers 05

MS Office (Word, PowerPoint)

Internet, Worldwide web and Web search engines.

Email Communication

Mobile Phones (basic conceptual knowledge)

5

There will be no negative marking in the exam.

Those candidates who will qualify in the exam will be called for Document Scrutiny, Physical Measurement Test and Physical Screening Test.

A total of of which 2015 vacancies are under Constable (District Cadre) and 2343 are under Armed Police Cadre.

