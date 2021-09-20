Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2021 Update: Check Login Link @punjabpolice.gov.in

Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2021: Punjab Police is conducting the exam for the post of Constable on 25 and 26 September 2021. Candidates who have applied for Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2021 and appearing in Punjab Police Constable Exam on scheduled date and time can check their Punjab Police Admit Card Updates by login into their account on their official website.
We have provided Punjab Police Login Link in this article for the convenience of the candidates.
The candidate is required to download Punjab Police Admit Card and bring the print out of the same, alongwith any one prescribed Photo Identity Proof (Aadhaar Card, Indian Driving Licence, PAN card, Voter Identity card, Indian Passport), for entry to the venue of the Written Test.
Meanwhile,candidates can check Punjab Police Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Other Details in this article below:
Punjab Police Constable Sample Paper
Punjab Police Constable Exam Pattern and Syllabus:
The exam will be conducted in offline mode. There will be 100 objective-type questions of 100 Marks on:
|
Subject
|
Syllabus
|
No. Of Questions
|
General Awareness
|
Constitution and its features, Central and State Legislature, Executive, Judicial Institutions & Local Government Institutions
History, Geography, Culture and Economy of Punjab
Basics of Science & Technology
Current Affairs
|
35
|
Quantitative Aptitude and Numerical Skills
|
Simplification
Average
Decimal and Fractions
Ratio and Proportion
Percentages
Profit and Loss
Simple Interest
Time and Work
Bar graphs and Line graphs
|
20
|
Mental Ability & Logical Reasoning
|
Number and Letter Series 20
Sequencing
Statements and Conclusions
Pattern Completion
Order and Ranking
Direction and Distances
Relationship Problems
|
20
|
Language Skills
|
English - Reading Comprehension 10 (ii) Punjabi to English Translation (iii) Sentence rearrangement and correction (iv) Error Spotting (v) Fill in the Blanks (vi) Spelling Correction (vii) Vocabulary (Synonym, Antonym, one word substitution)
|
10
|
Punjabi
|
10
|
Digital Literacy & Awareness
|
Fundamentals of Computers 05
MS Office (Word, PowerPoint)
Internet, Worldwide web and Web search engines.
Email Communication
Mobile Phones (basic conceptual knowledge)
|
5
There will be no negative marking in the exam.
Those candidates who will qualify in the exam will be called for Document Scrutiny, Physical Measurement Test and Physical Screening Test.
A total of of which 2015 vacancies are under Constable (District Cadre) and 2343 are under Armed Police Cadre.