Punjab Police PSSSB Jail Warder Admit Card 2021 Out @sssb.punjab.gov.in, Download Matron Call Letter Here

Punjab Police PSSSB Jail Warder Admit Card 2021 has been released by Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab (SSSB Punjab) on sssb.punjab.gov.in. Check Download Link.

Created On: Aug 23, 2021 17:27 IST
Punjab Police Jail Warder Admit Card
Punjab Police Jail Warder Admit Card 2021: Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab (SSSB Punjab) has released the admit card of written exam for the post of Jail Warder and Matron. Candidates who are participating in Punjab Police Jail Warder Exam 27, 28 and 29 August 2021 can download Punjab Police Admit Card from the official website - sssb.punjab.gov.in. We have provided Punjab Police Jail Warder Admit Card Link in this article below:

Punjab Police Jail Warder Admit Card Download Link Roll Number

Punjab Police Jail Warder Admit Card Download Application Number

The candidates would be able to check their exam centre address on 25 August 2021 on official website - sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Police Jail Warder Exam Pattern

Subject Weightage Time
Quantitative Ability 15 1 hour 40 min
IT and Computers 25
Reasoning Ability 15
Language (English/Punjabi) 30
GK/Awareness 20
Basic Law and Constitution 15
Total 100 100 min

PSSSB Police Jail Warder Exam Syllabus

Candidates who qualify in the written exam will appear for Phsical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test (PST).

How to Download Punjab Police Jail Warder Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of Punjab Police - sssb.punjab.gov.in

Click on the link ‘CLICK HERE to view/download Admit Card/Roll Number for the post of Warder/Matron (Department of Jails, Punjab) - Advt. No. 08/2021. Candidates are advised to revisit the website for complete address of their Examination Venue. (Dates of Written Examination - 27, 28 and 29 August, 2021)  !!NEW!!’

A new page will be opened - http://nltchd.info/sssb-pb-wm/ where you are required to click on ‘Download Admit Card (Roll No)’ or ‘Download Admit Card (Application No)

It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to enter your Roll Number/Application Number  and Date of Birth

Click on ‘Generate Admit Card’

Download PSSSB Admit Card 2021

Punjab Jail Warder Recruitment is being done to fill 847 vacancies under Punjab Police.

 

FAQ

When can I check Jail Warder Exam Centre Address ?

You can check your centre on 25 August 2021 on official website.

What is Punjab Warder Exam Date ?

27, 28 and 29 August 2021

I don't know my PSSSB Jail Warder Roll Number. How can I Download PSSSB Jail Warder Admit Card 2021 ?

You can also download PSSSB Jail Warder Admit Card using your Application Number.

What is Punjab Jail Warder Admit Card Link ?

You can download Punjab Jail Warder Admit Card through the link - http://nltchd.info/sssb-pb-wm/frmAdmitCard
