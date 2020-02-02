Punjab PSC Recruitment 2020: 8 Vacancies Notified for Accountant & Deputy Curator, Apply Online by 14 February

Punjab PSC Recruitment 2020: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Accountant and Deputy Curator. Interested candidates can apply to the posts of Accountant and Deputy Curator through the prescribed format on or before 14 February 2020.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application for Punjab PSC Recruitment 2020: 14 February 2020

Punjab PSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Accountant - 8 Posts

Punjab PSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Accountant: Candidate must have done Graduation in Commerce or Economics or Mathematics or Statistics as one of the subject from a recognized university.

Deputy Curator: Candidate must have a degree of M.A in the second division in History OR Ancient Indian History, culture and Archaeology or History of Art or Anthropology from a recognized University.

Punjab PSC Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale: 10300- 34800 + ₹ 4400 Grade pay

Punjab PSC Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected through competitive exams.

Download Official Notification PDF Here



Official Website



How to apply for Punjab PSC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for Punjab PSC Accountant Recruitment through the online mode on or before 14 February 2020.

