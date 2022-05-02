Punjab PSSSB Clerk Result 2021 (Out) @sssb.punjab.gov.in: Download Marks PDF Here

Punjab PSSSB Clerk Result 2021 Link is available sssb.punjab.gov.in. Candidates can download PSSSB Result Link Here.

Punjab PSSSB Clerk Result 2021: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab or SSSB Punjab has released the list of the candidates who cleared the Punjab PSSSB Clerk Exam conducted on 11 December 2021. Candidates can download

PSSSB Clerk Result Download Link

PSSSB Clerk I.T. Download Link

How to Download PSSSB Clerk Result 2021 ?

Visit the official website of PSSSB - sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on ‘ 02-05-2022 - Result of the Written Exam dated 11/12/2021 for the posts of Clerk Accounts (Advertisement No. 19/2021)’ or ‘Result of the Written Exam dated 11/12/2021 for the posts of Clerk I.T. (Advertisement No. 18/2021)’ Download PSSSB Clerk Result PDF Check your selected candidates list

Punjab Clerk Notification was published for filling up 3169 Vacancies Clerk against advertisement number 17/2021, Clerk (IT) against advertisement number 18/2021 and Clerk (Accounts) against advertisement number 19/2021.





