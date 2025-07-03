Punjab Shines in NAS 2024, Secures Top Position in Classes 3, 6 & 9

Punjab has emerged as the top-performing state in the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2024, securing the highest position across Classes 3, 6, and 9. The Ministry of Education and NCERT conducted the NAS 2024 assessment, which evaluated foundational and middle school education standards by analysing the learning outcomes of lakhs of students nationwide. Punjab outperformed all other states and union territories, reflecting the impact of its education reforms, teacher training programmes, and student-focused initiatives. The stellar performance not only highlights Punjab’s academic excellence but also reinforces its growing reputation as a model for quality public education in India. Punjab’s Rankings in NAS 2024 Punjab’s consistent academic performance across multiple grade levels has set a new benchmark in school education across the country. The state’s impressive scores in Classes 3, 6, and 9 reflect not just student achievement but also the effectiveness of policy-level interventions and grassroots execution. Here's a breakdown of Punjab’s scores compared to other top-performing states:

Punjab and Kerala tied at 67 marks—ahead of Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu, and Chandigarh (60) Class IX: Punjab stood alone in first place with 57 marks, narrowly overtaking Kerala (56) and Chandigarh (53) Punjab’s Education Minister Hails NAS 2024 Win, Highlights NEET & JEE Success Punjab’s School Education Minister, Harjot Singh Bains, hailed the NAS 2024 performance as a “stellar achievement,” underscoring the state government’s unwavering commitment to improving public education. He credited the success to consistent reforms, teacher empowerment, and data-driven policymaking that have strengthened classroom learning outcomes across the board In addition to NAS, Minister Bains proudly highlighted the academic strides made by students in national-level entrance exams. A total of 845 students from government schools cleared NEET 2024, while 265 cracked JEE Mains, showcasing the rising academic competitiveness of Punjab’s public school system. These milestones reinforce the success of state-supported initiatives like PACE, which offers free coaching and residential camps for meritorious students from underprivileged backgrounds

Under the flagship Sikhiya Kranti reforms, the PACE (Program for Advancement of Competitive Exam) initiative offered free coaching, live classes, mock tests, and residential camps for meritorious yet underprivileged students. These efforts helped many crack national-level exams like NEET and JEE. Teacher Empowerment & Tech Integration: Punjab implemented systematic teacher training, regular Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs), and digital learning tools, resulting in stronger foundational outcomes across language, math, and science.