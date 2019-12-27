Now All Railway Recruitments to be conducted through UPSC

Railway Recruitments through UPSC: Now all the new recruitments in railways will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. The way is now clear as Cabinet has approved the merger of its eight services into one known as the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS). Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) will be the single body which will take the preferences indicated by the candidates during filling the application form.

As per new arrangement, Railway Board to be headed by Chairman Railway Board (CRB) who will be the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with 4 Members and some Independent Members.



Earlier Cabinet has approved the proposal to create a unified Group A' service called "Indian Railways Management Service" (IRMS) from the next recruitment cycle. It has been said that the creation of the new service will be done in consultation with DoPT and UPSC to facilitate recruitment in the next recruitment year.

Also Read

APPSC Group 1 Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2019 Announced



According to the report, move is all set for the unification of the existing eight Group A services of the Railways into a Central Service called Indian Railway Management Service (/RMS). The exercise will also aimed to re-organisation of Railway Board on functional lines headed by CRB with four Members and some Independent Members.

It has been further said that the existing service of Indian Railway Medical Service (IRMS) to be consequently renamed as Indian Railway Health Service (IRHS).

According to the new arrangements, Indian Railways Management Service" (IRMS) will enable Railways to recruit engineers/non-engineers as per need, and offer equality of opportunity to both categories in career progression.

According to reports, the new arrangement for the recruitment in Railway will be done through the 2021 when things will be on right track.

You May Also Read

RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2019; Notification Released for 4207 Posts

CCRS Recruitment 2019 for Research Officer Posts, Apply Till February 18

DFPD Recruitment 2019 for Junior Cost Accounts Officer Posts

According to the new arrangement, Railway board will no longer be organized on departmental lines. It further will be replaced with a leaner structure organized on functional lines. The new arrangement will be organized in the format which will have a Chairman, who will act as 'Chief Executive Officer (CEO)' along with 4 Members responsible for Infrastructure, Operations & Business Development, Rolling Stock and Finance respectively.