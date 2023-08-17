RBSE Class 11th Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24: Download 2024 Syllabus PDF

Rajasthan Board Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus for 2024 Exam: RBSE, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, is the state board that serves education to students in Rajasthan in the bilingual medium. The board follows the curriculum in Hindi and English. Students can choose their medium based on their knowledge and interests.
The Rajasthan Board Class 11 syllabus for the academic year 2023–24 is available on the official website of the RBSE under the syllabus (पाठयक्रम) section. The syllabus is released as a combined PDF, which students can freely download. After getting the PDF, you may face difficulty finding the subject-specific content. To ease that process, we provide you with a subject-wise segregated RBSE Class 11 syllabus at RBSE Class 11th Syllabus 2023–24: Download the New Syllabus PDF, Subject-Wise List.
In this article, you will learn about the revised syllabus for Rajasthan Board Class 11 Business Studies 2023–24. Here you will find the detailed unit-wise and chapter-wise course structure, along with detailed topics covered under each chapter. Knowing the mark allocation will help you prepare effectively for your final exams. Read and download the syllabus PDF below.
राजस्थान बोर्ड 11th Business Studies Course Structure 2024
Paper Duration: 3:15 Hours
Maximum Marks: 100
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Marks Allocated
|
भाग 1 व्यवसाय के आधार FOUNDATIONS OF BUSINESS
|
52
|
1
|
अध्याय 1 व्यवसाय, व्यापार और वाणिज्य BUSINESS, TRADE AND COMMERCE
|
10
|
2
|
अध्याय 2 व्यवसायिक संगठन के स्वरूप FORMS OF BUSINESS ORGANISATION
|
10
|
3
|
अध्याय 3 निजी, सार्वजनिक एवं भूमंडलीय उपक्रम PRIVATE, PUBLIC AND GLOBAL ENTERPRISES
|
06
|
4
|
अध्याय 4 व्यावसायिक सेवाएँ BUSINESS SERVICES
|
10
|
5
|
अध्याय 5 व्यवसाय की उमरती पद्धतियों EMERGING MODULES BUSINESS
|
06
|
6
|
अध्याय 6 व्यवसाय का सामाजिक उत्तरदायित्व एवं व्यावसायिक नैतिकता SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OF BUSINESS AND BUSINESS ETHICS
|
10
|
भाग 2 व्यावसायिक संगठन, वित्त एवं व्यापार Corporate Organisation, Finance and Trade
|
48
|
7
|
अध्याय 7 कंपनी निर्माण FORMATION OF A COMPANY
|
10
|
8
|
अध्याय 8 व्यावसायिक वित्त के स्रोत SOURCES OR BUSINESS FINANCE
|
10
|
9
|
अध्याय 9 सूक्ष्म, लघु तथा मध्यम उद्यम और व्यावसायिक उद्यमिता MSME AND BUSSINESS ENTREPRENEURSHIP
|
10
|
10
|
अध्याय 10: आंतरिक व्यापार INTERNAL TRADE
|
10
|
11
|
अध्याय 11 अंतर्राष्ट्रीय व्यापार INTETRNATIONAL BUSINESS
|
08
|
Total
|
100
RBSE Class 11th Business Studies Syllabus 2023-24
|
भाग 1 व्यवसाय के आधार FOUNDATIONS OF BUSINESS
|
अध्याय 1: व्यवसाय, व्यापार और वाणिज्य 1.1 प्रस्तावना
1.2 व्यवसाय की अवधारणा
1.3 व्यवसायिक क्रियाओं का वर्गीकरण । 14 व्यवसाय के उद्देश्य
1.5 व्यावसायिक जोखिम
1.6 व्यवसाय शुरू करना मूल कारक ।
Chapter-1 Business, Trade and Commerce
1.1 Inroduction
1.2 Concept of Business
1.3 Classificationof Business Activities
1.4 Objectives of Business
1.5 Business Risk
1.6 Stating a Business-Basic Factors
|
अध्याय 2 व्यावसायिक संगठन के स्वरूप :
2.1 परिचय
2.2 एकल स्वामित्व,
23 संयुक्त हिन्दू परिवार व्यवसाय
2.4 साझेदारी, साझेदारों, साझेदारी के प्रकार, साझेदारी संलेख, पंजीकरण 25 सहकारी संगठन, सहकारी समितियोंके प्रकार
2.6 संयुक्त पूँजी कंपनी व कंपनियों के प्रकार
2.7 व्यावसायिक संगठन के स्वरूप का चयन।
Chapter-2 Forms of Business Organisation
2.1 Inroduction
2.2 Sole Proprietorship
2.3 Joint Hindu Family Business
2.4 Partnership
2.5 Co-Operative Society
2.6 Joint Stock Company
2.7 Choice of Form Business Organisation
|
अध्याय 3 : निजी, सार्वजनिक एवं भूमंडलीय उपक्रम :
3.1 परिचय
3.2 निजी क्षेत्र एवं सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के उद्यमों के संगठनों के स्वरूप 3.3 सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र की बदलती भूमिका
3.4 भूमंडलीय उपक्रम
3.5 संयुक्त उपक्रम
3.6 सार्वजनिक निजी भागीदारी (पी.पी.पी.)
Chapter-3 Private, Public and Global Enterprises
3.1 Inroduction
3.2 Private Sector and Public sector
3.3 Forms of Organising Public Sector Enterprises
3.4 Changing Role of Public sector 3.5 Global Enterprises
3.6 Joint ventures
3.7 Public Private Partnership (PPP)
|
अध्याय 4 व्यावसायिक सेवाएँ :
4.1 परिचय 4.2 सेवाओं की प्रकृति
4.3 सेवाओंके प्रकार 4.4 बैकिंग
4.5 बीमा
4.6 संप्रेषण सेवाएँ
4.7 परिवहन
4.8 भंडारण ।
Chapter-4 Business Services
4.1 Inroduction:
4.2 Nature of Services
4.3 Type of Services
4.4 Banking
4.5 Insurance
4.6 Communication Services
4.7 Transportation
|
अध्याय 5 व्यवसाय की उभरती पद्धतियाँ :
5.1 परिचय,
5.2 ई-व्यवसाय
5.3 ई-व्यवसाय के लाभ
5.4 ई-व्यवसाय की सीमाएँ
5.5 ऑनलाइन लेन-देन,
5.6 ई-लेन-देनों की सुरक्षा एवं बचाव 5.7 सफल ई-व्यवसाय कार्यान्वयन के लिए आवश्यक संसाधन
Chapter-5 Emerging modules Business
5.1 Inroduction
5.2 e-Business
5.3 Benefits of e-Business
5.4 Limitations of e-Business
5.5 Online Transactions
5.6 Security and Safety of e-Transactions
5.7 Resources Required For Successful e-Business Implementation
|
अध्याय 6 व्यवसाय का सामाजिक उत्तरदायित्व एवं व्यावसायिक नैतिकता
6.1 परिचय
6.2 सामाजिक उत्तरदायित्व की अवधारणा
6.3 सामाजिक उत्तरदायित्व की आवश्यकता
6.4 सामाजिक उत्तरदायित्व के प्रकार
6.5 व्यवसाय का विभिन्न संबंधित वर्गों के प्रति उत्तरदायित्व
16.6, व्यवसाय तथा पर्यावरण संरक्षण 6.7 व्यावसायिक नैतिकता
Chapter-6 Social Responsibilities of Business and Business Ethics
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Concept of Social Responsibility
6.3 Need for Social Responsibility
6.4 Kinds of Social Responsibility
6.5 Social Responsibility towards Different interest
6.6 Business and environmental Protection
6-.7 Business Ethics
|
भाग 2 : व्यावसायिक संगठन, वित्त एवं व्यापार
|
अध्याय 7 कंपनी निर्माण :
7.1 परिचय
7.2 कम्पनी की संरचना
Chapter-7 Formation of a company
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Formation of a Company
|
अध्याय 8 व्यावसायिक वित्त के स्त्रोत :
8.1 परिचय
8.2 व्यावसायिक वित्त का अर्थ प्रकृति एवं महत्त्व
8.3 वित्त / धन के स्रोतों का वर्गीकरण
8.4 वित्त के स्रोत 8.5 कोषों के स्रोत के चयन को प्रभावित करने वाले तत्व
Chapter-8 Sources or Business Finance
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Meaning, Nature and Significance of Business Finance
8.3 Classification of Sources of Funds
8.4 Sources of Finance
8.5 International of Financing
8.6 Factors Affecting the Choice of the source of funds
|
अध्याय 9 सूक्ष्म, लघु तथा मध्यम उद्यम और व्यावसायिक उद्यमिता
91 प्रस्तावना
9.2 सूक्ष्म, लघु तथा मध्यम उद्यम
9.3 सूक्ष्म, लघु तथा मध्यम उद्यम की भूमिका 9.4 सूक्ष्म, लघु तथा मध्यम उद्यमों के साथ जुड़ी समस्याएँ
9.5 सूक्ष्म, लघु तथा मध्यम उद्यम और उद्यमिता विकास
9.6 बौद्धिक संपदा अधिकार ( आई.पी.आर.)
Chapter-9 MSME and Business Entrepreneurship
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
9.3 Role of MSME
9.4 Problems Associated with MSME
9.5 MSME and Entrepreneurship Development
9.6 Intellectual property Rights (IPR)
|
अध्याय 10: आंतरिक व्यापार :
10.1 परिचय
10.2 आंतरिक व्यापार
10.3 थोक व्यापार
10.4 फुटकर व्यापार
10.5 माल एवं सेवा कर (जी.एस.टी.)
10.6 फुटकर व्यापार के प्रकार
Chapter-10 Internal Trade
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Internal Trade
10.3 Wholesale Trade
10.4 Retail Trade
10.5 Types of Retailing Trade
|
अध्याय 11: अंतर्राष्ट्रीय व्यापार :
11.1 परिचय
11.2 अंतर्राष्ट्रीय व्यवसाय में प्रवेश की विधियाँ
11.3 आयात निर्यात प्रक्रिया
Chapter-11 International Business
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Modes of Entry into International Business
11.3 Export-Import Procedures and Documentation
|
Download RBSE (Rajasthan Board) Class 11 Business Studies 2023-24 Syllabus PDF
Also read: