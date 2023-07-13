Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023: Apply for Junior PA Posts at hcraj.nic.in

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023: RHC is looking for Junior Personal Assistant Posts. Check eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limit, application fee, and any other specific requirements mentioned for the Junior PA position.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan High Court (RHC) is looking to recruit candidates for the post of Junior Personal Assistant. Online applications are invited on the official website from 14 July to 02 August 2023. To apply for the RHC PA Recruitment, candidates must follow the application process as outlined in the official recruitment notification.

Candidates are advised to go through a complete recruitment notification to understand the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limit, application fee, and any other specific requirements mentioned for the Junior PA position.

RHC Jr PA Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application 14 July 2023 Last Date of Online Application 02 August 2023

RHC Jr PA Vacancy Details

Total Vacancies - 59

UR-17

SC-16

ST-11

EWS-4

OBC NCL-9

MBC NCL-2

RHC PA Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualifications: Candidates are required to have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

Age Limit: Candidates must be between 18 and 40 years of age. However, age relaxations may be provided for candidates from reserved categories as per government norms.

Computer Skills: Basic knowledge of computers, including proficiency in operating systems, word processing, spreadsheets, email, and internet usage, may be required.

How to Apply for RHC JPA Recruitment 2023 ?

To apply for the Rajasthan High Court Junior PA (Personal Assistant) recruitment, candidates need to follow the application process outlined below:

Registration: If you meet the eligibility criteria, go to the official website of the Rajasthan High Court to register for the recruitment process. You are required to the required information, such as personal details, educational qualifications, and contact information, to create your account or profile.

Application Form: Fill out the application form online with accurate and complete information. You may need to upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and supporting documents as per the specified guidelines.

Application Fee: Pay the prescribed application fee, if applicable, as mentioned in the recruitment notification. The fee can usually be paid online through various payment modes like debit card, credit card, net banking, or e-challan.

Submission: After completing the application form and fee payment, review all the details entered before final submission. Once you are satisfied with the provided information, submit the application form online.

Print Application: After successful submission, download and print a copy of your completed application form for future reference. It is advisable to keep a record of your application details and transaction ID for future correspondence.