Rajasthan High Court Result 2022 LDC Available @hcraj.nic.in, Download JJA, JA, Clerk Selection List PDF Here

Rajasthan High Court Result Download 2022: Rajasthan High Court (RHC) has announced the result of the exam conducted for the post of Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA), Junior Assistant (JA) and Clerk on hcraj.nic.in. The said written exam was held on 13 March 2022 (Sunday) from 1 PM to 3 PM. Candidates can now download Rajasthan High Court LDC Result from the website. They also have the option to download RHC Result from the Rajasthan High Court Result Link given below:

As per the official notice, "The candidates up to 05 times of the total number of vacancies (Category wise) & all those candidates who secure the same percentage of marks have provisionally qualified the Written Test are eligible for appearing in the Computer Test (speed and Efficiency Test)."

Shortlisted candidates will be informed regarding the computer test in due course of time.

How to Download Rajasthan High Court Result 2022 ?

Go to RHC’s official website ( hcraj.nic.in) and click on ‘Recruitment’ Section A new page will be opened where you are required to click on ‘Recruitment JrJAs for RHC JAs for RSLSA and DLSAs and Clerks Grade II for RSJA and District Courts 2020’ Click on the result link 'Result of Written Test for Recruitment to the post of Jr. JA, JA and Clerk Grade -II 2020' Download Rajasthan High Court Result PDF Check roll number of selected candidates

The court has published the notification for filing up 1760 vacancies for Junior Judicial Assistant for the establishment of Rajasthan High Court, Junior Assistant for Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority& District Legal Service Authorities (including TLSCs & pLAs) and for Clerk Grade_ll for Rajasthan State Judicial Academy & District Courts 01 October 2020.