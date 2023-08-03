Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Notification Released for 3578 Vacancies at police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan Police released the notification for recruitment to the post of Constable at police.rajasthan.gov.in on 03 August 2023. The notification is released for a total of 3578 vacancies as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given consent for 3578 posts of Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023.
Online applications are invited on recruitment postal i.e. recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in or on sso.rajasthan.gov.in from 07 August to 27 August 2023. After that, the applicants will be called for an offline written exam. The dates regarding the exam and application form will be communicated through the notification.
Further, applications will be sought from candidates with CET for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023. In this, 15 times the candidates of CET i.e. about 53000 candidates will be called for physical.
Rajasthan Police Constable 2023: Check Important Dates
|Rajasthan Police Constable Notification Date
|03 August 2023
|Rajasthan Police Constable Online Application Starting Date
|07 August 2023
|Rajasthan Police Constable Online Application Last Date
|27 August 2023
|Rajasthan Police Constable Application Edit Date
|28 to 30 August 2023
|Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Date
|to be announced later
Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Notification
Rajasthan Police Constable Notification PDF is available for around 3500 vacancies. All the important details related to the recruitment including eligibility, selection process, how to apply and other are given in the PDF
|
Rajasthan Police Recruitment Notification PDF 2023
|Download Here
Rajasthan Police Constable 2023: Check Eligibility
The following are the eligibility criteria for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023:
Age: The minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 27 years as on the date of commencement of the recruitment process.
Educational Qualification:
- Constable (General/GD): 12th Class passed from a recognized Board.
- Constable (RAC/ MBC): 10th Class passed from a recognized Board.
- Constable Tele-Communication : 12th passed with Physics and Maths/Computer Science
- Constable Driver - 10th Class passed from a recognized Board and holding a valid Driving License (LMV/ HMV).
Physical Standards:
- Height: 165 cm for male and 155 cm for female.
- Chest: 80 cm for male
- Weight: 50 kg for male and 45 kg for female.
Rajasthan Police Constable 2023: How to Fill Rajasthan Police Application Form ?
Interested candidates must apply online through the official website during the specified application period. They need to fill out the application form, upload required documents, and pay the application fee, if applicable.
What is the selection process for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment ?
The selection process for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023 will consist of the following stages:
- Written Examination: This is a 100-mark objective-type exam that will be conducted in two parts: General Knowledge and Mental Ability.
- Physical Endurance Test (PET): This test will be conducted to assess the physical fitness of the candidates.
- Physical Standard Test (PST): This test will be conducted to assess the physical standards of the candidates.
- Interview: This will be a personal interview conducted by a panel of officers from the Rajasthan Police Department.
- Medical: The stage of the selection process is medical fitness test.
- Final Selection List: The final selection of candidates will be based on their performance in all the stages of the selection process. The candidates are advised to keep a track of the official for latest updates.