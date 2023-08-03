Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Notification Released for 3578 Vacancies at police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Notification 2023 has been released at police.rajasthan.gov.in. Check Notification Date, Online Registration Dates, Exam Date, Eligibility, Selection Process and Latest News.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan Police released the notification for recruitment to the post of Constable at police.rajasthan.gov.in on 03 August 2023. The notification is released for a total of 3578 vacancies as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given consent for 3578 posts of Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023.

Online applications are invited on recruitment postal i.e. recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in or on sso.rajasthan.gov.in from 07 August to 27 August 2023. After that, the applicants will be called for an offline written exam. The dates regarding the exam and application form will be communicated through the notification.

Further, applications will be sought from candidates with CET for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023. In this, 15 times the candidates of CET i.e. about 53000 candidates will be called for physical.

Rajasthan Police Constable 2023: Check Important Dates

Rajasthan Police Constable Notification Date 03 August 2023 Rajasthan Police Constable Online Application Starting Date 07 August 2023 Rajasthan Police Constable Online Application Last Date 27 August 2023 Rajasthan Police Constable Application Edit Date 28 to 30 August 2023 Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Date to be announced later

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Notification

Rajasthan Police Constable Notification PDF is available for around 3500 vacancies. All the important details related to the recruitment including eligibility, selection process, how to apply and other are given in the PDF

Rajasthan Police Recruitment Notification PDF 2023 Download Here

Rajasthan Police Constable 2023: Check Eligibility

The following are the eligibility criteria for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023:

Age: The minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 27 years as on the date of commencement of the recruitment process.

Educational Qualification:

Constable (General/GD): 12th Class passed from a recognized Board.

Constable (RAC/ MBC): 10th Class passed from a recognized Board.

Constable Tele-Communication : 12th passed with Physics and Maths/Computer Science

Constable Driver - 10th Class passed from a recognized Board and holding a valid Driving License (LMV/ HMV).

Physical Standards:

Height: 165 cm for male and 155 cm for female.

Chest: 80 cm for male

Weight: 50 kg for male and 45 kg for female.

Rajasthan Police Constable 2023: How to Fill Rajasthan Police Application Form ?

Interested candidates must apply online through the official website during the specified application period. They need to fill out the application form, upload required documents, and pay the application fee, if applicable.

What is the selection process for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment ?

The selection process for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023 will consist of the following stages: