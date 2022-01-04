Rajasthan Police SI/PC Admit Card 2022 Released for Sports Trail, Download @police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police SI/PC Admit Card 2022: Rajasthan Police Recruitment Board has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of SI/ Platoon Commander vacancies Under the Sports Selection Board. The candidates who have qualified for the sports trail for Rajasthan Police SI Exam can download their call letter through the official website of Rajasthan Police.i.e.police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The sports trial is scheduled to be held from 8 and 19 January 2022 at various exam centers. The admit card can be downloaded from recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in through SSO - ID. An email is being sent to shortlisted candidates to intimate sports certificates, physical efficiency, and sports trial.

How to Download Rajasthan Police SI/PC Admit Card 2022 for Sports Trail?

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Police.i.e.police.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the notice that reads ‘Sub Inspector/Platoon Commander(Sports Quota)Direct Recruitment-2019 (Rejected form dated 03.01.2022)’ flashing on the homepage. Click on the login button. Then, enter your digital identity (SSOID/Username), Password, Captcha, and click on the submit button. Then, the admit card will be displayed. Download Rajasthan Police SI/PCAdmit Card 2022 for Sports Trail and save it for future reference.

Download Rajasthan Police SI/PC Admit Card 2022 for Sports Trail

This drive is being done to recruit 81 vacancies for Sub Inspector/Platoon Commander vacancies Under Sports Selection Board. The online applications for the same were started between 30 June to 14 July 2021. The admit card can be downloaded by clicking on the above link.

