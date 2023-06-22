Rajasthan PTET Result 2023 OUT at ptetggtu.com: Download Your Marks Here

Rajasthan PTET Result 2023 has been released on 22 June by the Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara . Students can check the direct link to download PTET Marks, Steps to Download, Cutoff Marks Here.

Rajasthan PTET Result 2023: The Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara announced the result of PTET Exam on 22 June 2023. PTET Marks can be checked by visiting the official website -ptetggtu.com. Also, the result is available on this page. Manish Vishnoi h topped the exam.

Rajasthan PTET Result Download Link

All those candidates appeared in the exam wondering about the result link. They can just click on the provided link in this article and login into the link and check the marks.

PTET B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed Result 2023

The official website reads, "परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित किया जा चुका है।"

Rajasthan PTET Exam was organized on 21 May 2023 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. After this, the official answer key of the Rajasthan PTET exam was released on 22 May 2023. Now, the university has announced the marks of all the students.

How to Download Official Rajasthan PTET Result 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps shared below to download the marks of the Rajasthan PTET exam.

Step 1: Got to the official Rajasthan PTET website - ptetggtu.com

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Download Rajasthan PTET Marks

Step 4: Take the print out of the result