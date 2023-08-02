Rajasthan Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Apply Online at hcraj.nic.in

Rajasthan Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur is hiring for 277 posts of Stenographer. Check Online Application Link, Notification, Vacancies, How to Apply and Other Details Here.

Rajasthan Stenographer Application Form 2023: Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur has started the registration process for the post of Stenographer on its official website www.hcraj.nic.in. Rajasthan Stenographer Recruitment 2023 has started for 277 posts of Stenographer in district courts across the state of Rajasthan.

The selection process for stenographer posts will include a stenography test/skill test, interview, document verification and medical examination. Candidates will have to qualify in all stages for the final selection.

Selected candidates will be given a monthly salary according to Pay Matrix Level 10 (33800- 106700/-). The last date to apply online for Rajasthan Stenographer Vacancy is 30 August 2023.

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2023 Highlights

 Candidates can check all the information about Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2023 from the table given below.

Name of Recruitment Organization

Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur

Post Name

stenographer

Ad Number

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Vacancy 2023

Vacant posts

277

Pay/Pay Scale

Rs. 33800 - Rs. 106700/- (Pay Matrix Level 10)

Job Location

Rajasthan

Last Date to Apply

30 August 2023

How to apply

Online

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023

Official Website

hcraj.nic.in

Important Dates of Rajasthan Stenographer Vacancy 2023

Candidates can check the important dates of Rajasthan Stenographer Vacancy 2023 from the table given below.

Date of issue of notification

28 July 2023

Date of application

1 August 2023

Last Date to Apply

30 August 2023

Last date for payment of application fee

31 August 2023

Exam Date

-

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2023 Online Application Link

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Notification

Apply Here

Eligibility Criteria for Rajasthan Stenographer Vacancy 2023

  • Educational Qualification: The applicant should have passed 12th class from a recognized school. Also, there should be a diploma of computer course + steno.
  • Age Limit: The age of the applicant should be between 2023-18 years for Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 40.

 

Selection Process for Rajasthan Stenographer Recruitment 2023

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the following steps.

  • Stenography Test/Skill Test
  • interview
  • Document Verification
  • Medical tests

How to apply for Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2023?

Applicants can apply online for Rajasthan Stenographer Recruitment 2023 by looking at the steps given here:

  • Click on the apply online link given above or go to the website hcraj.nic.in.
  • Then click on the apply link given on the home page of the website.
  • Fill the application form.
  • Upload the required documents.
  • Pay the fee.
  • Print the application form.

Application Fee for Rajasthan Stenographer Recruitment 2023

The application fee for Rajasthan Stenographer Recruitment 2023 has to be paid in online mode. Candidates can check the category wise application fee in the table below.

General, OBC, EBC (CL), Other States

Rs. 700/-

OBC, EBC (NCL), EWS

Rs. 550/-

SC, ST, PWD

Rs. 450/-

Mode of payment

Online

 

