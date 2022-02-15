Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022: Last Date Extended for 32000 Vacancies, Apply Now @recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Elementary Education Department has extended the last date of online application submission for Primary Teacher and Upper Primary Teacher Posts. All those candidates who have yet not submitted their applications can now submit the Rajsthan Teacher Online Application latest by 16 February 2022 on recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates who are preparing for teacher recruitment (Shikshak Bharti 2022) and want to get government jobs in Rajasthan, can apply for this recruitment as soon as possible. According to the notification released by the department, eligible candidates can now apply through online mode till 16 February 2022. Apart from this, the application form correction window will be available till 16 February 2022. Thereafter, no amendment will be considered.

Initially, the submission of online applications was started on 10 January 2022 and scheduled to close on 9 February 2022. This recruitment is being done to recruit 32000 vacancies out of which 15500 vacancies are for Primary Level and 16500 are for Upper Primary Level in government schools of Rajasthan under TSP and Non-TSP areas.

What is the qualification required to apply for Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022?

Primary Level I Teacher - Candidates who have passed 12th with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education OR 12th passed with 45% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education as per NCTE Norms 2002 OR 12th passed with 50% Marks and 4 Year B.ElEd Degree are eligible to apply.

Upper Primary Level II Teacher - Candidates who have passed Graduation with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education / Special Education OR Bachelor Degree / Master Degree in Any Stream with 50% Marks and B.Ed Exam Passed. OR Graduation with 45% Marks and B.Ed Exam Passed as per NCTE Norms 2002. OR 12th with 50% Marks and 4 Year B.ElEd Degree / BA BED / BSc BED are eligible to apply.

What is the age required to apply for Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022?

Eligible candidates should be minimum of 18 years and maximum of 40 years as on 01 January 2023. However, reserved category candidates will get relaxation in the upper age limit as per government norms.

How to apply for Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS categories are required to submit applications of Rs. 100, NCL, OBC Category candidates are required to pay Rs.70 and SC/ST/PH/Sahariya candidates shall have to pay Rs.60. The payment can be done through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking Fee Mode Only.