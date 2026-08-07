Rajasthan University Result 2026 Out: राजस्थान यूनिवर्सिटी BA सेकिंड और थर्ड ईयर का रिजल्ट जारी, यहां देखें Direct Link
Rajasthan University Result 2026: राजस्थान यूनिवर्सिटी ने बीए Uniraj Result 2026 जारी किया है। यूनिवर्सिटी ने यूजी और पीजी सेमेंस्टर परीक्षाओं के रिजल्ट ऑनलाइन जारी किए हैं। सेमेंस्टर परीक्षाओं में शामिल हुए छात्र अपनी मार्कशीट और रिजल्ट ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाकर रोल नंबर और जन्म तिथि के माध्यम से देख सकते हैं।
Rajasthan University Result 2026: राजस्थान विश्वविद्यालय (University of Rajasthan) जयपुर, ने Uniraj Result 2026 के तहत शैक्षणिक सत्र 2025-26 का रिजल्ट जारी किया है। यूनिवर्सिटी ने B.A. (Hons) Part-II Exam 2026 और B.A. Part-III Exam 2026 पाठ्यक्रमों के परिणाम जारी कर दिए हैं। जो छात्र - छात्राएं सेमेंस्टर परीक्षाओं में शामिल थे, वे ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट result.uniraj.ac.in पर जाकर अपना रोल नंबर दर्ज कर चेक कर सकते हैं।
Uniraj Result 2026 Download Link
राजस्थान विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा यूजी और पीजी कोर्सेज के परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित कर दिए गए हैं। सभी छात्र अब यूनिवर्सिटी की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट result.uniraj.ac.in/index.php पर जाकर या उपलब्ध डायरेक्ट लिंक के माध्यम से अपनी मार्कशीट आसानी से देख और डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
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Rajasthan University Result 2026 Link
Rajasthan University Result 2026: हाइलाइट्स
राजस्थान यूनिवर्सिटी ने बीए सेकिंड और थर्ड ईयर पाठ्यक्रम की घोषणा 6 अगस्त को कर दी है। छात्र - छात्राएं रिजल्ट से जुड़ी अन्य हाइलाइट्स नीचे दिए गए टेबल में देख सकते हैं।
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यूनिवर्सिटी का नाम
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राजस्थान विश्वविद्यालय (UNIRAJ), जयपुर
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शैक्षणिक सत्र
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2025-26
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कोर्सेज
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रिजल्ट मोड
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ऑनलाइन
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ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट
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result.uniraj.ac.in
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रिजल्ट जारी होने की तिथि
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6 अगस्त, 2026
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लॉगिन क्रेडेंशियल
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रोल नंबर और जन्म तिथि
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यूनिवर्सिटी की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट
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uniraj.ac.in
राजस्थान यूनिवर्सिटी रिजल्ट 2026 जारी
राजस्थान यूनिवर्सिटी ने 6 अगस्त 2026 को बीए पाठ्यक्रम के परीक्षा परिणाम जारी कर दिए हैं। जारी किए गए परिणामों में B.A. (HONS) PART-II EXAM.2026, B.A. PART-III EXAM.2026 और BA PART-III (Deaf & Dumb)-EXAM.2026 सहित अन्य कोर्स के रिजल्ट शामिल हैं। संबंधित छात्र राजस्थान यूनिवर्सिटी की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर जाकर अपना परिणाम ऑनलाइन चेक और डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
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रिजल्ट डेट
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पाठ्यक्रम
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06-08-2026
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06-08-2026
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06-08-2026
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06-08-2026
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06-08-2026
Also read: RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Answer Key 2026
Rajasthan University Result 2026 ऑनलाइन कैसे चेक करें?
रिजल्ट देखने के लिए नीचे दिए गए स्टेप्स फॉलो करें:
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सबसे पहले राजस्थान यूनिवर्सिटी के पोर्टल uniraj.ac.in पर जाएं।
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होम पेज पर दिए गए 'Students Life' सेक्शन में जाकर 'Results' के विकल्प पर क्लिक करें।
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अब अपने संबंधित कोर्स को ढूंढें और उस पर क्लिक करें।
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इसके बाद लॉगिन पेज पर अपना Roll Number और जन्मतिथि (DOB) दर्ज करें।
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डिटेल्स भरने के बाद 'Find' बटन पर क्लिक करें।
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अब आपका रिजल्ट कंप्यूटर या मोबाइल स्क्रीन पर दिखाई देने लगेगा।
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स्कोरकार्ड को डाउनलोड कर लें और उसका प्रिंटआउट लेना ना भूलें।
Executive - Editorial
Priyanka Pal is an accomplished Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience covering government jobs, recruitment notifications, board results, competitive examinations, and education-related news. She currently works with Jagran Josh, where she specializes in reporting on major recruitment and examination updates related to SSC, UPSC, BPSC, UPPSC, Railways, Banking, Defence and other government sectors.
Holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Ramlal Anand College (DU), Priyanka combines strong journalistic skills with a deep understanding of the education. She completed her schooling under the CBSE Board, where she developed a keen interest in writing and communication.
Priyanka has built expertise in creating accurate, reader-focused, and informative content that helps aspirants stay updated with the latest opportunities and examination developments. Her goal is to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers and inspires readers to achieve their academic and career aspirations.