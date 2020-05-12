Rajiv Gandhi Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020, 418 Vacancies for Nursing Officers/Staff Nurse, LDC & Other Posts

Rajiv Gandhi Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020: Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), Govt. of Delhi, has invited applications for the post of Staff Nurse, LDC, Social Worker and Other. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format from 07 May to 22 May 2020

Important Dates

Opening Date of Application:- 07 May 2020

Closing Date of Application:- 22 May 2020 till 11.59 PM

RGSSH Vacancy Details

Nursing Officers/Staff Nurse - 209 Posts

Technician Grade II- 98 Posts

Technician Grade I - 2 Posts

LDC - 14 Posts

Assistant Professor - 51 Posts

Associate Professor - 14 Posts

Professor - 11 Posts

Medical Officer - 8 Posts

Social Worker - 1 Post

Office Superintendent - 1 Post

Pharmacist - 4 Posts

Physiotherapist - 3 Posts

Dietician - 2 Posts

Salary:

Assistant Professor - Rs. 15,600-39,100 +GP ₹6,600 (₹1.25 Lacs on consolidated basis)

Associate Professor - Rs. 15,600-39,100 + GP ₹7,600 {₹1.65 Lacs (on consolidated basis)}

Professor - Rs. 15,600-39,100 +GP ₹8700 {₹2.00 Lacs (on consolidated basis)}

Medical Officer - Rs. 15,600-39,100 +GP ₹5400 on consolidated basis

Nursing Officers/ Staff Nurse - Rs. 9,300-34,800 + GP ₹4600 on consolidated basis

Nursing Officers/ Staff Nurse - Rs. 9,300-34,800 + GP ₹4600 on consolidated basis Technician Grade I - Rs. 9,300-34,800 + GP ₹4200 on consolidated basis

Technician Grade II - Rs. 5,200-20,200 +GP ₹2800 on consolidated basis

Dietician - Rs. 9,300-34,800 + GP ₹4200 on consolidated basis

Pharmacist - Rs. 5,200 - 20,200 +GP ₹2800 on consolidated basis

Physiotherapist - Rs. 9,300-34,800 + GP ₹4200 on consolidated basis

Office Superintendent (Engineering Services) - Rs. 9,300-34,800 + GP ₹4800 on consolidated basis

Social Worker - Rs. 5,200-20,200 +GP ₹2800 on consolidated basis

LDC - Rs. 5,200-20,200 + GP ₹1900 on consolidated basis

Eligibility Criteria for RGSSH Staff Nurse and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Nursing Officers/Staff Nurse - Diploma General Nursing and Midwifery or ‘A’ Grade certificate in Nursing from a recognized Institution under the Nursing Council of India. Registered Nurse under Nursing Council of India and Post qualification experience of at least 5 years OR Bachelor in Nursing Sciences or Post Basic Nursing course recognized Institution under the Nursing Council of India. Registered Nurse under Nursing Council of India and Post qualification experience of at least 2 years

Technician Grade II(Lab Technician/Dialysis/Blood Bank/Gastroenterology)- Matriculation/Hr. Secondary/Sr. Secondary with science.Diploma in M.L.T. from a recognized institution and post qualification 05 years experience as a Lab Assistant

Technician Grade I - Matriculation/Hr. Secondary/Sr. Secondary with science.Diploma in M.L.T. from a recognized institution.Post qualification 11 years experience as a Lab Assistant in a Blood Bank. OR B.Sc (Medical Lab Technology) and Post qualification 08 years experience as a Lab Assistant in a Blood Bank.Experience of NABL accredited labs/ a NABH accredited Hospital

LDC - Graduation from a recognized Board or University

Assistant Professor - A medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 ( persons possessing qualifications included in part II of this schedule should also fulfil the conditions specified in section 13(3) of the Act). A postgraduate qualification e.g. MD /MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject. Three years teaching and/or research experience

Medical Officer - A medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 ( persons possessing qualifications included in part II of this schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in section 13(3) of the Act) or A MBBS degree from a recognised institute by Indian Medical Council.Post qualification experience of at least 1 year

Age Limit:

Assistant Professor, MO - 55 years

Associate Professor, Professor - 60 years Professor

Other Posts - 50 years

For more information, check details notification given below

How to Apply for RGSSH Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can send their application along in the prescribed format to concerned e-mail ID on or before 22 May 2020 at address given below:

Assistant Professor - aprgssh@gmail.com

Associate Professor - asprgssh@gmail.com

Professor - prgssh@gmail.com

Medical Officer - morgssh@gmail.com

Nursing Officers/ Staff Nurse - norgssh@gmail.com

Technician Grade I - tecrgssh1@gmail.com

Technician Grade II - tecrgssh@gmail.com

Dietician - ditergssh@gmail.com

Pharmacist - phrgssh@gmail.com

Physiotherapist - physiorgssh@gmail.com

Office Superintendent (Engineering Services) - osrgssh@gmail.com

Social Worker - socrgssh@gmail.com

LDC - ldcrgssh@gmail.com

Rajiv Gandhi Hospital Delhi Recruitment Notification PDF