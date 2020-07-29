Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for Manager Posts, Apply @jobs.rnsbindia.com

Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Recruitment 2020: Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank (RNSB) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Deputy Chief Manager & Branch Manager. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website from 29 July to 07 August 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 29 July 2020

Last Date of Application - 07 August 2020

Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Vacancy Details

Deputy Chief Manager

Branch Manager

Eligibility Criteria for Deputy Chief Manager & Branch Manager Posts

Educational Qualification:

Deputy Chief Manager - First Class Graduate (Except Arts) or Post Graduate (Except Arts), CA.

Branch Manager - First Class Graduate (Except Arts). Or Post Graduation (Except Arts), CA

Experience:

Deputy Chief Manager

For Graduate -Total 10 years’ experience as officer out of which 5 years in scale II with Nationalized Bank or 10 years experience in managerial category in reputed Financial Institute or urban Co – op. Bank with turn over of 150 crores.

For Postgraduate – At least 5 Years experience in managerial category in the Bank or any Financial Institution.

For CA - At least 5 years experience in supervisor or officer category. Working knowledge of Computer is must. Experience in core Banking will be on added advantage.

Branch Manager

For Graduates - Minimum 7 Years’ experience with a Nationalized Bank in supervisory category. i.e. Scale I Or financial institute or urban Co – op Bank having turn over more than 100 crores, with 7 years experience as Officer.

For Post Graduates - Minimum 3 Years’ of working experience as officer in the field of Banking, Finance, Demat, Recovery, Forex or any specialized skill in a reputed institute.

For CA - Working experience of 2 years with any Bank or Finance Institute. Working knowledge of Computer is must. Experience in core Banking will be on added advantage.

Age Limit:

Deputy Chief Manager (Banking) - Maximum 45 years

Branch Manager - Maximum 40 years

How to Apply for Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Deputy Chief Manager & Branch Manager Recruitment 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through official website from 29 July to 07 August 2020.

Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Deputy Chief Manager & Branch Manager Recruitment Notification and Online Application Link