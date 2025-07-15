Ranchi University Result 2025 OUT on ranchiuniversity.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Ranchi University Result 2025 OUT: Ranchi University declared the results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Ranchi University Result.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 15, 2025, 16:09 IST
Ranchi University Results 2025
Ranchi University Results 2025

Ranchi University Result 2025: Ranchi University has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BA, BCom, BSc, MA, MCom, M.Sc and other exams. Ranchi University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- ranchiuniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their ranchiuniversity.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. The students can check roll number-wise results in the Ranchi University result PDF.

Ranchi University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Ranchi University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- ranchiuniversity.ac.in.

Ranchi University Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check Ranchi University 2025 Results PDF

Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Ranchi University results PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - ranchiuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the “Student’s Portal” segment given on menu bar.

Step 3: Click on the “Examination Results” section available there.

Step 4: Select your course and click on it.

Step 5: The result PDF will appear on the screen search your roll number.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to Ranchi University Results 2025

Check here the direct link To download Ranchi University Results PDF for various semester examinations.


Course

Result Links

Master of Arts Semester - III Examination - 2024 (Session 2023-2025)

Click here

Master of Computer Application Semester -III, Examination 2024, Session-2023-25

Click here

Master of Business Administration Semester -III, Examination 2024, Session-2023-25

Click here

Master of Arts (Vocational) Semester -III, Examination 2024, Session-2023-25

Click here

Master of Science Semester - III Examination - 2024 (Session 2023-2025)

Click here

Post Graduate Diploma in Sericulture (Vanya Silk) Semester - I Examination - 2024 (Session 2024-2025)

Click here

B.Sc. in Medical Laboratory Technology (BMLT) Semester-I Examination 2023

Click here

Bachelor of Education Year - I Annual Examination - 2024 (Session 2023-2025)

Click here

Undergraduate Diploma (Arts), Semester-III Examination 2024 (Session 2022-2026) (FYUGP)

Click here

Undergraduate Diploma (Commerce), Semester-III Examination 2024 (Session 2022-2026) (FYUGP)

Click here

Undergraduate Diploma (Science), Semester-III Examination 2024 (Session 2022-2026) (FYUGP)

Click here

Highlights of Ranchi University

Ranchi University is located in  Ranchi, Jharkhand. It was established in the year 1960 by an Act of the Bihar legislature. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Ranchi University offers various UG, PG, M.Phil., and doctorate programs in the departments like faculty of arts, faculty of commerce, faculty of education, faculty of engineering, faculty of law, faculty of medicine/dental, faculty of science, vocational studies. 

Ranchi University Highlights

University Name

Ranchi University

Established

1960

Location

Ranchi, Jharkhand

Ranchi University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

