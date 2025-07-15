Ranchi University Result 2025 OUT on ranchiuniversity.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

Ranchi University Result 2025: Ranchi University has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BA, BCom, BSc, MA, MCom, M.Sc and other exams. Ranchi University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- ranchiuniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their ranchiuniversity.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. The students can check roll number-wise results in the Ranchi University result PDF.
Ranchi University Results 2025
As per the latest update, Ranchi University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- ranchiuniversity.ac.in.
|
Ranchi University Result 2025
Steps to Check Ranchi University 2025 Results PDF
Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Ranchi University results PDF.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - ranchiuniversity.ac.in
Step 2: Check for the “Student’s Portal” segment given on menu bar.
Step 3: Click on the “Examination Results” section available there.
Step 4: Select your course and click on it.
Step 5: The result PDF will appear on the screen search your roll number.
Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference
Direct Links to Ranchi University Results 2025
Check here the direct link To download Ranchi University Results PDF for various semester examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Links
|
Master of Arts Semester - III Examination - 2024 (Session 2023-2025)
|
Master of Computer Application Semester -III, Examination 2024, Session-2023-25
|
Master of Business Administration Semester -III, Examination 2024, Session-2023-25
|
Master of Arts (Vocational) Semester -III, Examination 2024, Session-2023-25
|
Master of Science Semester - III Examination - 2024 (Session 2023-2025)
|
Post Graduate Diploma in Sericulture (Vanya Silk) Semester - I Examination - 2024 (Session 2024-2025)
|
B.Sc. in Medical Laboratory Technology (BMLT) Semester-I Examination 2023
|
Bachelor of Education Year - I Annual Examination - 2024 (Session 2023-2025)
|
Undergraduate Diploma (Arts), Semester-III Examination 2024 (Session 2022-2026) (FYUGP)
|
Undergraduate Diploma (Commerce), Semester-III Examination 2024 (Session 2022-2026) (FYUGP)
|
Undergraduate Diploma (Science), Semester-III Examination 2024 (Session 2022-2026) (FYUGP)
Highlights of Ranchi University
Ranchi University is located in Ranchi, Jharkhand. It was established in the year 1960 by an Act of the Bihar legislature. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Ranchi University offers various UG, PG, M.Phil., and doctorate programs in the departments like faculty of arts, faculty of commerce, faculty of education, faculty of engineering, faculty of law, faculty of medicine/dental, faculty of science, vocational studies.
|
Ranchi University Highlights
|
University Name
|
Ranchi University
|
Established
|
1960
|
Location
|
Ranchi, Jharkhand
|
Ranchi University Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
