Ranchi University Result 2025 OUT on ranchiuniversity.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

Ranchi University Result 2025: Ranchi University has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BA, BCom, BSc, MA, MCom, M.Sc and other exams. Ranchi University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- ranchiuniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their ranchiuniversity.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. The students can check roll number-wise results in the Ranchi University result PDF.

Steps to Check Ranchi University 2025 Results PDF

Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Ranchi University results PDF. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - ranchiuniversity.ac.in Step 2: Check for the “Student’s Portal” segment given on menu bar. Step 3: Click on the “Examination Results” section available there. Step 4: Select your course and click on it. Step 5: The result PDF will appear on the screen search your roll number. Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference Direct Links to Ranchi University Results 2025 Check here the direct link To download Ranchi University Results PDF for various semester examinations.

Course Result Links Master of Arts Semester - III Examination - 2024 (Session 2023-2025) Click here Master of Computer Application Semester -III, Examination 2024, Session-2023-25 Click here Master of Business Administration Semester -III, Examination 2024, Session-2023-25 Click here Master of Arts (Vocational) Semester -III, Examination 2024, Session-2023-25 Click here Master of Science Semester - III Examination - 2024 (Session 2023-2025) Click here Post Graduate Diploma in Sericulture (Vanya Silk) Semester - I Examination - 2024 (Session 2024-2025) Click here B.Sc. in Medical Laboratory Technology (BMLT) Semester-I Examination 2023 Click here Bachelor of Education Year - I Annual Examination - 2024 (Session 2023-2025) Click here Undergraduate Diploma (Arts), Semester-III Examination 2024 (Session 2022-2026) (FYUGP) Click here Undergraduate Diploma (Commerce), Semester-III Examination 2024 (Session 2022-2026) (FYUGP) Click here Undergraduate Diploma (Science), Semester-III Examination 2024 (Session 2022-2026) (FYUGP) Click here