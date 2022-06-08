RBI Assistant Mains Result 2022 (Out) @opportunities.rbi.org.in: Download PDF Here

RBI Assistant Mains Result 2022 has been announced by the Reserve Bank of India on opportunities.rbi.org.in. Candidates can download download PDF Here.

RBI Assistant Mains Result 2022 Download: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the result of the online mains exam for the post of Assistant on opportunities.rbi.org.in. The result contains the Centre-wise list of roll numbers of the provisionally shortlisted candidates for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The candidates who have attended the RBI Assistant Mains Exam can download RBI Assistant Result from the official website.

RBI Assistant Result Link is also given below:

The shortlisted candidates are required to submit 6 copies of Attestation Form (all in original) and 2 copies of Bio-data form filled in neatly by the candidates.

For OBC candidates - OBC Declaration in original and a copy of OBC Caste certificate in the prescribed format as per terms and conditions specified in advertisement.

For SC/ST candidates - SC/ST Caste certificate in the prescribed format.

For PwBD candidates - disability certificate in the prescribed format issued by the Competent Authority.

For Ex-Servicemen - appropriate NOC/release certificate as provided in Annex I to the advertisement.

For EWS - EWS certificate in the prescribed format as per terms and conditions specified in advertisement.

They are also required to take a printout of the relevant proformae, duly complete them and send along with copies of above-mentioned certificates to the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department at the concerned department of the respective Regional Offices, for which they have applied, by Courier/Speed Post so that it reaches them within ten days of the date of publication/declaration of result. Please mention “Recruitment of Assistants – PY 2021” on the envelope. They can check the details by clicking on the link below:

RBI Assistant Mains Result Notice

How to Download RBI Assistant Mains Result 2022 ?