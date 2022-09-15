RBI BRBNMPL Recruitment 2022 for Assistant Manager and Deputy Manager Posts

RBI BRBNMPL Recruitment 2022: Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL/Company) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager and Deputy Manager. The vacancies are available at its Presses at Mysuru in Karnataka, Salboni in West Bengal, and its Corporate Office in Bengaluru or for any other office that may be opened in the future. Candidates will be required to apply offline on or before 08 October 2022. The candidates can check the details regarding the application process, vacancies, and eligibility below:

Last Date of Application Submission

08 October 2022

RBI BRBNMPL Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Vacancy Details Deputy Manager - Environmental Engineering

Background 1 Assistant Manager – Environmental Engineering

Background 1 Assistant Manager – Civil Engineering Background 5 Assistant Manager - Finance & Accounts Background 6 Assistant Manager (Security) 4

Eligibility Criteria for RBI BRBNMPL Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Deputy Manager - Full-time B.E. / B. Tech. in Environmental Engineering or equivalent full time Engineering Degree in Environmental Science with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate from a Government recognized University / Institute. Candidates who have passed post graduate degree with specialization in any field of Environmental Science/ Environmental Engineering from Government recognized University / Institute after passing Engineering Degree with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate will be given preference.Post Qualification experience of 7 years.

Assistant Manager - Full-time B.E. / B. Tech. in relevant engineering or equivalent full time Engineering Degree with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate from a Government recognized University / Institute. Candidates who have passed post graduate degree with specialization in Engineering from a Government recognized University / Institute after passing Engineering Degree with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate will be given preference.Post Qualification experience of 2 years.

Assistant Manager Finance and Accounts - Should have passed Final Examination of CA Course conducted by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and completed the period of articled training as prescribed by ICAI. Or Should have passed Final Examination of CMA course conducted by Institute of Cost Accountants of India. Post Qualification experience of 1 year in Finance and Accounts department of a reputed Production / manufacturing unit.

Assistant Manager (Security) - The candidate should be an Ex-Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) with a minimum of 10 years of service as JCO in EME/Signals branch of Indian Army or equivalent rank in Indian Air force/ Indian Navy from Technical Branch OR Ex - JCOs of Indian Army or equivalent rank in Indian Air force/ Indian Navy having 10 years of service as JCO in other branches having obtained technical diploma OR Ex -JCOs of Indian Army or equivalent rank in Indian Air force/ Indian Navy with a minimum of 10 years of service as JCO and served in NSG.

Age Limit:

DM - 37 years

AM - 31 years

AM Security Officer - 45 to 52 years

Selection Process for RBI BRBNMPL Recruitment 2022

The Selection for the above posts will be made through Interviews of eligible short-listed candidates.

How to Apply for RBI BRBNMPL Recruitment 2022

Eligible and interested candidates can send the application in the prescribed format. Duly filled-in application with Bank Pay Order / DD, mark sheets, certificates, testimonials etc. should be sent in a cover superscribed “Application for the post of ………, Post Code …..” vide Advt. No. 2/ 2022 to The CFO cum CS, Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited No.3 & 4, I Stage, I Phase, B.T.M.Layout, Bannerghatta Road Post Box No. 2924, D.R. College P.O., Bengaluru - 560 029.

BRBNMPL Notification Download