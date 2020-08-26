RBI Grade B 2020 Revised Interview Dates Announced @rbi.org, Check RBI Officer (DEPR/DSIM) New Schedule Here

RBI Grade B 2020 Revised Interview Schedule: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the revised tentative interview schedule for DEPR/DSIM for Panel year 2019. Candidates applied for RBI Grade B Recruitment for DEPR and DSIM-2019 against (Advt. No. 1A/2019-20 dated September 20, 2019) will be able to appear for interview round in October 2020.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct Grade B Interview 2020 DSIM 2019 between 8 to 12 October 2020 which was earlier scheduled to be held on 9, 10, 11, 25, 28 and 29 September 2020 while the interview round for RBI Grade B DEPR 2019 is scheduled to be held between 5 to 7 October 2020. Earlier, RBI Grade B DEPR 2019-20 was scheduled to hold between 21 to 24 September 2020.

Candidates will be able to download RBI Grade B DEPR 2019-20, RBI Grade B DSIM 2019 Interview Admit Card through their registered email ids. All candidates are advised to check their email ids for details.

According to the notice released on RBI Website, It has now been decided by the Board to conduct the interviews through video conferencing (VC), with shortlisted candidates appearing for interview at the nearest office of the Bank i.e. RBI Regional Office / RBISB (for Mumbai candidates). Candidates will have to make their arrangement of travel, stay, if required including E-passes, in terms of the extant guidelines of their respective states.

Check RBI Grade B 2020 Interview Admit Card

The selection committee has allocated the nearest RBI offices for an interview through VC to minimize the travel due to pandemic, based on the exam centre chosen by the candidates. All selected candidates will get all details on their registered id. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.