RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 Released for DEPR/DSIM Phase-2: Check Exam Pattern & Practice Questions for Paper-II & III

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for DEPR/DSIM Phase-2 released by the Reserve Bank of India on its official website @rbi.org.in. Read more to know how to download RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022.

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 DEPR/DSIM Phase-2: The Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for DEPR/DSIM Phase-2 Written Exam that is scheduled to be conducted on 6th August 2022. Interested eligible candidates can download the RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 from 21st July to 6th August 2022.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2022 Background

The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Grade B 2022 Exam for the recruitment of eligible Indian citizens to fill up 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers (General), RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer - DSIM. Eligible candidates will be called for the RBI Grade B 2022 in different phases for each post. Candidates have to secure minimum marks separately for each test as well as aggregate, as prescribed by the Board. Candidates, who secure minimum marks separately for each Test, as prescribed, will be shortlisted for Phase-II of the Examination based on the aggregate marks obtained in Phase-I.

In this article, we have shared the RBI Grade B Admit 2022 Download Link, Steps to Download, and Exam Pattern for Paper-II & III.

Events Important Dates RBI Grade B Registration Start Date 28th March RBI Grade B Registration Start Date 18th April 2022 (upto 6 PM) RBI Grade B Officer - General (Phase-1) Admit Card Download 13th May 2022 to 28th May 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-1) 28th May 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - General Exam Date (Phase-2) 25th June 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-1/ Paper I) Date 2nd July 2022 RBI Grade B Officer - DEPR & DSIM (Phase-2/ Paper II & III) Date 6th August 2022

RBI Grade B 2022 Exam Pattern (Post-wise)

Officers in Gr B (DR) – DEPR

Officers in Gr B (DR) – DEPR* Phase 1 - Paper - I - Online Exam Phase 2- Paper - II & III Online/Written Exam

* Department of Economic and Policy Research

Phase-1 Exam Pattern

Name of Paper No. of Questions Duration Maximum Marks Paper-I Objective Type (on Economics) 62 120 minutes 100 Total 100

NOTE: For wrong answers, there will be negative marking. The extent of negative marks will be 1/3 marks for 1 mark questions, 1/2 marks for 2 marks questions, 1 mark for 3 marks questions and 2 marks for 4 marks questions for all sections.

Phase-2 Exam Pattern

Name of Paper No. of Questions Duration Maximum Marks Paper-II Descriptive Type (on Economics) (Question paper displayed on computer, answers to be written on paper) 5 180 minutes 100 Paper-III English – Descriptive (To be typed with help of keyboard) 3 90 minutes 100 Total 300

Officers in Gr B (DR)- DSIM

Officers in Gr B (DR)- DSIM@ Phase 1 - Paper - I - Online Exam Phase 2 - Paper - II & III Online/Written Exam

@ Department of Statistics and Information Management

Phase-1 Exam Pattern

Name of Paper No. of Questions Duration Maximum Marks Paper-I Objective Type (on Statistics) 20 120 minutes 100 Total 100

NOTE: There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. For every wrong answer marked by you, 5/3 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

Phase-2 Exam Pattern

Name of Paper No. of Questions Duration Maximum Marks Paper-II Descriptive Type (on Statistics) (Question paper displayed on computer, answers to be written on paper) 5 180 minutes 100 Paper-III English – Descriptive (To be typed with help of keyboard) 3 90 minutes 100 Total 300

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 How to Download

At the login page, candidates will be required to enter the Registration No/ Roll No and Password/ DOB at the required places to download the Call Letter. The Registration No and Password were generated at the time of registration and were also sent to the candidate immediately upon successful registration.

Steps to download RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 DEPR/DSIM Phase-2

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of RBI or click the direct download link below.

Step 2: Click on the Call Letters under Current Vacancies tab on the official website of RBI.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Admission Letters and information handouts for Phase II/ Paper II and III examination for Direct Recruitment of Officer in Grade 'B' (DEPR/DSIM) - Panel Year 2022’. A new window will open.

Step 4: Click on the Admission Letters for Phase II/ Paper II and III examination for the posts of Grade B DR (DEPR/DSIM)-PY-2022. A new window will open.

Step 5: Enter your Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB (dd-mm-yy) at the required places to download the Call Letter.

NOTE: The Roll Number, Password, date, time and venue address of the examination given in the Admission Letter.

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 Phase 2 Download Link