RBI Recruitment 2021 for 241 Security Guard Posts Across India, Apply Online @rbi.org.in
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published the notification for recruitment to the post of Security Guard in various offices of the Bank on its website - rbi.org.in. Interested and eligible ex-servicemen can apply for RBI Security Guard Recruitment from 22 January to 12 February 2021. Check eligibility, selection process, salary, application link and other details.
RBI Recruitment 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published the notification for recruitment to the post of Security Guard in various offices of the Bank on its website - rbi.org.in. Interested and eligible ex-servicemen can apply for RBI Security Guard Recruitment from 22 January to 12 February 2021 on opportunities.rbi.org.in.
A total of 241 vacancies are available across the country.Eligible applicants will be called for a country-wide competitive Test (Online Test). More details such as vacancy break-up, qualification, age limit, salary, selection process, exam pattern are given below:
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 22 January 2021
- Last date of submission of Application Form: 12 February 2021
- Online Test - In the month of February or March 2021. The online test could be conducted on a weekday or weekend.
RBI Vacancy Details
Security Guard: 241 Posts
- General - 113
- OBC - 45
- EWS - 18
- SC - 32
- ST - 33
State-wise Vacancy
- Ahmedabad - 7
- Bengaluru - 12
- Bhopal - 10
- Bhubaneswar - 8
- Chandigarh - 2
- Chennai - 22
- Guwahati - 11
- Hyderabad - 3
- Jaipur - 10
- Jammu - 4
- Kanpur - 5
- Kolkata - 15
- Lucknow - 5
- Mumbai - 84
- Nagpur - 12
- New Delhi - 17
- Patna -11
- Thiruvananthapuram - 3
RBI Security Guard Salary:
Basic pay of ₹10940/- per month in the scale of 10940-380 (4)-12460- 440(3) -13780-520(3)-15340-690 (2)-16720- 860(4) – 20160 – 1180 (3)- 23700 (20 years) and other allowances, viz: Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Local Compensatory Allowance, Transport Allowance, Personal Fixed Allowance, Shift Allowance, Special Functional Allowance, Special Allowance (I), Grade Allowance, Washing Allowance etc. as admissible from time to time. At present, initial monthly Gross emoluments for Security Guards is approximately ₹27,678/- including House Rent Allowance @ of 15%
Eligibility Criteria for RBI Security Guard Job
- Candidate should be a Ex-serviceman
- The candidate should have passed 10th Standard (S.S.C./Matriculation) from recognized State Education Board or equivalent. Ex-servicemen who have passed the qualifying examination from outside the recruitment zone either before or after leaving the military service are also eligible.
Age Limit:
25 years (28 years for OBC and 30 years for SC/ST as per category relaxation provided by the Government of India)
Selection Process for RBI Security Guard Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of:
Online Exam - There will be 100 questions on:
RBI Security Guard Exam Pattern
|Subject
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|Test of Reasoning
|40
|40
|80 minutes
|General English
|30
|30
|Numerical Ability
|30
|30
|Total
|100
|100
There will be no negative marking for wrong answer and no sectional cut-off in the Online Test
Physical Test - Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of marks in Online Test. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for a Physical test which will be of qualifying in nature.
These provisionally shortlisted candidates will have to successfully complete document verification, biometric verification and any 7 other procedure as may be decided by the Bank. They will also have to undergo the pre-recruitment medical test. Final selection will be done based on all these mandatory procedures.
How to Apply for RBI Security Guard Recruitment 2021 ?
The candidates can apply only online using the website www.rbi.org.in from 22 January 2021 to 12 February 2021.
Intimation Fee:
Rs. 50/-
RBI Security Guard Notification Download