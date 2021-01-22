RBI Recruitment 2021 for 241 Security Guard Posts Across India, Apply Online @rbi.org.in

RBI Recruitment 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published the notification for recruitment to the post of Security Guard in various offices of the Bank on its website - rbi.org.in. Interested and eligible ex-servicemen can apply for RBI Security Guard Recruitment from 22 January to 12 February 2021 on opportunities.rbi.org.in.

A total of 241 vacancies are available across the country.Eligible applicants will be called for a country-wide competitive Test (Online Test). More details such as vacancy break-up, qualification, age limit, salary, selection process, exam pattern are given below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 22 January 2021

Last date of submission of Application Form: 12 February 2021

Online Test - In the month of February or March 2021. The online test could be conducted on a weekday or weekend.

RBI Vacancy Details

Security Guard: 241 Posts

General - 113

OBC - 45

EWS - 18

SC - 32

ST - 33

State-wise Vacancy

Ahmedabad - 7

Bengaluru - 12

Bhopal - 10

Bhubaneswar - 8

Chandigarh - 2

Chennai - 22

Guwahati - 11

Hyderabad - 3

Jaipur - 10

Jammu - 4

Kanpur - 5

Kolkata - 15

Lucknow - 5

Mumbai - 84

Nagpur - 12

New Delhi - 17

Patna -11

Thiruvananthapuram - 3

RBI Security Guard Salary:

Basic pay of ₹10940/- per month in the scale of 10940-380 (4)-12460- 440(3) -13780-520(3)-15340-690 (2)-16720- 860(4) – 20160 – 1180 (3)- 23700 (20 years) and other allowances, viz: Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Local Compensatory Allowance, Transport Allowance, Personal Fixed Allowance, Shift Allowance, Special Functional Allowance, Special Allowance (I), Grade Allowance, Washing Allowance etc. as admissible from time to time. At present, initial monthly Gross emoluments for Security Guards is approximately ₹27,678/- including House Rent Allowance @ of 15%

Eligibility Criteria for RBI Security Guard Job

Candidate should be a Ex-serviceman

The candidate should have passed 10th Standard (S.S.C./Matriculation) from recognized State Education Board or equivalent. Ex-servicemen who have passed the qualifying examination from outside the recruitment zone either before or after leaving the military service are also eligible.

Age Limit:

25 years (28 years for OBC and 30 years for SC/ST as per category relaxation provided by the Government of India)

Selection Process for RBI Security Guard Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of:

Online Exam - There will be 100 questions on:

RBI Security Guard Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Test of Reasoning 40 40 80 minutes General English 30 30 Numerical Ability 30 30 Total 100 100

There will be no negative marking for wrong answer and no sectional cut-off in the Online Test

Physical Test - Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of marks in Online Test. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for a Physical test which will be of qualifying in nature.

These provisionally shortlisted candidates will have to successfully complete document verification, biometric verification and any 7 other procedure as may be decided by the Bank. They will also have to undergo the pre-recruitment medical test. Final selection will be done based on all these mandatory procedures.

How to Apply for RBI Security Guard Recruitment 2021 ?

The candidates can apply only online using the website www.rbi.org.in from 22 January 2021 to 12 February 2021.

Intimation Fee:

Rs. 50/-

RBI Security Guard Notification Download



Online Application Link