RBI Security Guard Admit Card 2021 Out @opportunities.rbi.org.in: Check Download Link, Exam Pattern Here

RBI Security Guard Admit Card 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has uploaded the admit card of online exam for the post of Security Guard. Candidates can download RBI Admit Card from the official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI Security Guard Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download RBI Security Guard Call Letter, directly, through the link below:

RBI Security Guard Admit Card Download Link

RBI Security Guard Sample Paper

Candidate should affix recent recognizable photograph on the call letter preferably the same which was provided during registration and bring their admit card along with Photo Identity Proof as stipulated in clause (xiii) and call letter. Original Photo Identity Proof may be brought along with a photocopy.

RBI Security Guard Admit Card will be conducted on 20 March 2021.

RBI Security Guard Exam Pattern

There will be 100 questions of marks on:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time Reasoning 40 40 1 hour and 20 min General English 30 30 Numerical Ability 30 30

The medium of the exam is Hindi and English

How to Download RBI Security Guard Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of RBI - opportunities.rbi.org.in. Go to 'Current Vacancies' Tab Then click on 'Call Letters' A new page will be opned where you are required to click on 'Recruitment for the post of Security Guards (2020)- Call Letter and Information Handout' It will re-direct you to a new page where you need click on 'Call Letter' A new page will be opened, enter your details such as Registration No / Roll No and Password/Date of Birth Download RBI Security Guard Admit Card 2020

RBI Security Guard Result is expected in the month of March or April 2021

RBI Security Guard Selection Process

Candidates who would qualify in the online test will appear for Physical Test which will be of qualifying in nature. From the candidates who qualify in the physical test, a merit list based on the marks scored in the online test shall be prepared. These provisionally shortlisted candidates will have to successfully complete document verification, biometric verification and any 7 other procedure as may be decided by the Bank. They will also have to undergo the pre-recruitment medical test.

RBI had invited applications from eligible ex-servicemen for filling up 241 Security Guard Posts in various offices of the Bank across the country.