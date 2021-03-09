JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

RBI Security Guard Admit Card 2021 Out @opportunities.rbi.org.in: Check Download Link, Exam Pattern Here

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has uploaded the admit card of online exam for the post of Security Guard. Candidates can download RBI Admit Card from the official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Created On: Mar 9, 2021 15:34 IST
RBI Security Guard Admit Card
RBI Security Guard Admit Card

RBI Security Guard Admit Card 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has uploaded the admit card of online exam for the post of Security Guard. Candidates can download RBI Admit Card from the official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI Security Guard Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download RBI Security Guard Call Letter, directly, through the link below:

RBI Security Guard Admit Card Download Link

RBI Security Guard Sample Paper

Candidate should affix recent recognizable photograph on the call letter preferably the same which was provided during registration and bring their admit card along with Photo Identity Proof as stipulated in clause (xiii) and call letter. Original Photo Identity Proof may be brought along with a photocopy.

RBI Security Guard Admit Card will be conducted on 20 March 2021.

RBI Security Guard Exam Pattern

There will be 100 questions of marks on:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time
Reasoning 40 40 1 hour and 20 min
General English 30 30
Numerical Ability 30 30

The medium of the exam is Hindi and English

How to Download RBI Security Guard Admit Card 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website of RBI -  opportunities.rbi.org.in.
  2. Go to 'Current Vacancies' Tab
  3. Then click on 'Call Letters'
  4. A new page will be opned where you are required to click on 'Recruitment for the post of Security Guards (2020)- Call Letter and Information Handout'
  5. It will re-direct you to a new page where you need click on 'Call Letter'
  6. A new page will be opened, enter your details such as Registration No / Roll No and Password/Date of Birth
  7. Download RBI Security Guard Admit Card 2020

RBI Security Guard Result is expected in the month of March or April 2021

RBI Security Guard Selection Process

Candidates who would qualify in the online test will appear for Physical Test which will be of  qualifying in nature. From the candidates who qualify in the physical test, a merit list based on the  marks scored in the online test shall be prepared.  These  provisionally shortlisted candidates will have to successfully complete document verification, biometric verification and any 7 other procedure as may be decided by the Bank. They will also have to undergo the pre-recruitment medical  test.

RBI had invited applications from eligible ex-servicemen for filling up 241 Security Guard Posts in various offices of the Bank across the country.

FAQ

What is my RBI Registration Number ?

REGISTRATION NO. & PASSWORD are generated at the time of registration and displayed on the screen. These are also sent to the candidate immediately upon successful registration, by way of auto generated email acknowledgement, at the email address registered by him.

I am not able to download RBI Security Guard Admit Card 2021 ?

Internet based Call letter download depends on various factors like Internet Speed, large number of Applicants trying to download the Call Letter at the same time etc. Therefore, if you are not able to download the Call Letter immediately, please retry after a gap of 5 minutes or during off-peak hours during the night.

What is required to download RBI Admit Card 2021 ?

Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(dd-mm-yy

How can I download RBI Security Guard Admit Card 2021 ?

You can download through the link - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rbirpsgdec20/cloea_feb21/login.php?appid=3d07c86e15bed963a391070ea06cd2ba
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next