RCFL MT Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Management Trainee Posts @rcfltd.com, Check Eligibility

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) has invited online application for the 33 Management Trainee Posts on its official website. Check RCFL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

RCFL MT Recruitment 2022 Notification: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF Ltd) is looking to recruit 33 Management Trainee Posts in various disciplines. If you are Engineering Graduate with 4 years B.E. / B. Tech / B.Sc. Engineering Graduate in Chemical Discipline/

Chemical Technology with additional eligibility as given in the notification, then you have chance to apply for RCFL MT Recruitment 2022 Notification.

Out of total 33 Management Trainee Posts, you have opportunity to apply for the disciplines including Chemical,Mechanical,Civil, Boiler, Safety, Fire ,CC Lab and IT.

Commencement date for online registration for the RCFL MT Recruitment 2022 Notification is 29 July 2022. The last date for on-line registration of application is 18 August 2022 at 5:00 pm.

RCFL MT Recruitment 2022 Notification- Post Details:

Management Trainee (Chemical)-14

Management Trainee (Mechanical)-04

Management Trainee (Boiler)-04

Management Trainee (Safety)-02

Management Trainee (Civil)-03

Management Trainee (Fire)-01

Management Trainee (CC Lab)-02

Management Trainee (IT)-03

Selection Process:

The selection process for the positions of Management Trainees comprises of Online Test and Personal Interview. Eligible candidates will be required to appear for computer based online objective type test.

Online Test:

The online test will have two parts, Discipline related and Aptitude related. Duration of test will be ninety (90) minutes. The total number of questions will be 100, out of which 50 questions would be from mix of course curriculum of qualifying degree /relevant qualification of relevant discipline of two marks each and 50 questions from General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning & General Knowledge / Awareness of one mark each.

There will be negative marking for wrong answer. The level of the domain subject will be as applicable for each post.



RCFL MT Recruitment 2022 Notification: Process to Apply

In a bid to apply for RCFL MT Recruitment 2022 Notification, you will have to visit to the RCF website “HR/RECRUITMENT”- click on the option "APPLY ONLINE".