RCFL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 408 Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility & Application Process

RCFL Recruitment 2023: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) has published notification for 408 Graduate/Technician/Trade Apprentice posts on its official website. Check notification pdf and other updates here.

RCFL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL), a Government of India Undertaking is recruiting for 408 Graduate/Technician/Trade Apprentice posts in different disciplines. Out of total 408 posts, 157 are for Graduate Apprentice, 115 for Technician Apprentice and 136 are for Trade Apprentice.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 7, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of percentage criteria and qualification. A merit list will be drawn in the order of the percentage criteria and applicable reservation secured by the applicant in the prescribed essential educational qualification.

RCFL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: October 24, 2023

Closing date of application: November 7, 2023

RCFL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) Post Name Graduate/Technician/Trade Apprentice Vacancies 408 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Opening Date for Online Application October 24, 2023 Last Date for Online Application November 7, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Age Limit Minimum 18 yrs Official Website www.rcfltd.com

RCFL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice 157 Technician Apprentice 115 Trade Apprentice: 136

Educational Qualification For RCF Apprentice 2023

Graduate Apprentice

Accounts Executive: B. Com, BBA/Graduation with Economics.

Secretarial Assistant: Any Graduate, Basic English Knowledge.

Recruitment Executive (HR): Any Graduate, Basic English Knowledge.

Technician Apprentice: Candidates should have Diploma in concerned trades.

Trade Apprentice: Candidates should have passed 10th class examination with Science and Mathematics under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



RCFL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-04-2023)

Candidates should not be less than eighteen years (18) of age.

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

RCFL Recruitment 2023: Stipend

Technician (vocational) apprentice Rs.7000/- per month Technician apprentices or diploma holder Rs.8000/- per month Graduate apprentices or degree apprentices Rs.9000/- per month





RCFL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





Also Read:

Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications

Employment News 2023

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 For Scientist B Posts

How To Apply For RCFL Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.