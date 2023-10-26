RCFL Trade Apprentice Jobs 2023 Apply for 408 Vacancies

RCFL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 408 Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility & Application Process

RCFL Recruitment 2023: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) has published notification for 408 Graduate/Technician/Trade Apprentice posts on its official website. Check notification pdf and other updates here. 

RCFL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL), a Government of India Undertaking is recruiting for 408 Graduate/Technician/Trade Apprentice posts in different disciplines. Out of total 408 posts, 157 are for Graduate Apprentice, 115 for Technician Apprentice and 136 are for Trade Apprentice. 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 7, 2023. 

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of percentage criteria and qualification. A merit list will be drawn in the order of the percentage criteria and applicable reservation secured by the applicant in the prescribed essential educational qualification. 

RCFL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: October 24, 2023
Closing date of application: November 7, 2023

RCFL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization     Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL)
Post Name     Graduate/Technician/Trade Apprentice
Vacancies     408
Category     Govt Jobs
Job Location     All India
Opening Date for Online Application October 24, 2023
Last Date for Online Application  November 7, 2023
Mode of Apply     Online
Age Limit  Minimum 18 yrs
Official Website    www.rcfltd.com

RCFL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice 157
Technician Apprentice 115
Trade Apprentice: 136

Educational Qualification For RCF Apprentice 2023

Graduate Apprentice
Accounts Executive: B. Com, BBA/Graduation with Economics.
Secretarial Assistant: Any Graduate, Basic English Knowledge.
Recruitment Executive (HR): Any Graduate, Basic English Knowledge.
Technician Apprentice: Candidates should have Diploma in concerned trades. 
Trade Apprentice: Candidates should have passed 10th class examination with Science and Mathematics under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent. 
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 

RCFL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-04-2023)

  • Candidates should not be less than eighteen years (18) of age.
  • Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

RCFL Recruitment 2023: Stipend

Technician (vocational) apprentice Rs.7000/- per month 
Technician apprentices or diploma holder Rs.8000/- per month  
Graduate apprentices or degree apprentices Rs.9000/- per month 


 
RCFL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply For RCFL Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website -www.rcfltd.com.
  • Step 2: Click on the link : Click on “RECRUITMENT “and then click on “ENGAGEMENT OF APPRENTICES -2023-24” on the homepage.
  • Step 3: : View the full Advertisement Details and read the instructions and terms and
     conditions carefully before applying.
  • Step 4: Click on” I Accept” and then click on “Apply Online” to fill the Application Form.
  • Step 5: After you fill the Application form, click on “SAVE/SUBMIT” to save/submit the data
     entered.
  • Step 6:  Click on the “Print” button to print the Application form which will be required at the time of Joining.  

 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for RCFL Recruitment 2023?

Closing date of online application is November 7, 2023.

What are the Jobs in RCFL Recruitment 2023?

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) has published notification for 408 Graduate/Technician/Trade Apprentice posts.
