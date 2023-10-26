RCFL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 408 Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility & Application Process

RCFL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL), a Government of India Undertaking is recruiting for 408 Graduate/Technician/Trade Apprentice posts in different disciplines. Out of total 408 posts, 157 are for Graduate Apprentice, 115 for Technician Apprentice and 136 are for Trade Apprentice.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 7, 2023.
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of percentage criteria and qualification. A merit list will be drawn in the order of the percentage criteria and applicable reservation secured by the applicant in the prescribed essential educational qualification.
RCFL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Opening date of online application: October 24, 2023
Closing date of application: November 7, 2023
RCFL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization
|Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL)
|Post Name
|Graduate/Technician/Trade Apprentice
|Vacancies
|408
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|All India
|Opening Date for Online Application
|October 24, 2023
|Last Date for Online Application
|November 7, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Age Limit
|Minimum 18 yrs
|Official Website
|www.rcfltd.com
RCFL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
|Graduate Apprentice
|157
|Technician Apprentice
|115
|Trade Apprentice:
|136
Educational Qualification For RCF Apprentice 2023
Graduate Apprentice
Accounts Executive: B. Com, BBA/Graduation with Economics.
Secretarial Assistant: Any Graduate, Basic English Knowledge.
Recruitment Executive (HR): Any Graduate, Basic English Knowledge.
Technician Apprentice: Candidates should have Diploma in concerned trades.
Trade Apprentice: Candidates should have passed 10th class examination with Science and Mathematics under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
RCFL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-04-2023)
- Candidates should not be less than eighteen years (18) of age.
- Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
RCFL Recruitment 2023: Stipend
|Technician (vocational) apprentice
|Rs.7000/- per month
|Technician apprentices or diploma holder
|Rs.8000/- per month
|Graduate apprentices or degree apprentices
|Rs.9000/- per month
RCFL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply For RCFL Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website -www.rcfltd.com.
- Step 2: Click on the link : Click on “RECRUITMENT “and then click on “ENGAGEMENT OF APPRENTICES -2023-24” on the homepage.
- Step 3: : View the full Advertisement Details and read the instructions and terms and
conditions carefully before applying.
- Step 4: Click on” I Accept” and then click on “Apply Online” to fill the Application Form.
- Step 5: After you fill the Application form, click on “SAVE/SUBMIT” to save/submit the data
entered.
- Step 6: Click on the “Print” button to print the Application form which will be required at the time of Joining.