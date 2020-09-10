RDD Haryana Recruitment 2020 for 11 State Project Officer, Block NRM/Livelihood Expert and Other Posts

RDD Haryana Recruitment 2020: Rural Development Department, Haryana has released a notification for recruitment to the post of State Project Officer, Block NRM/Livelihood Expert and Others under Cluster Facilitation Project of MGNREGS (Mahatama Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme). Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 9 October 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 09 October 2020

RDD Haryana Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

State Project NRM- 1 Post

State Project Officer -GIS - 1 Post

State Project Officer- Livelihood - 1 Post

District Coordinator-NRM - 1 Post

District GIS Expert- 1 Post

Block GIS Coordinator - 2 Posts

Block NRM Expert - 2 Posts

Block Livelihood Expert- 2 Posts

RDD Haryana Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

State Project NRM, District Coordinator-NRM - B.Tech in Civil/ Agriculture Engineering.

State Project Officer -GIS - M Tech/M.E./M.Sc in Geographic Information Science/Technology/Remote Sensing & GIS/Geo-Spatial Technology/Geo-Informatics/Geo-Spatial Science/Surveying and Geo-Informatics.OR BE/B.Tech with PG Diploma in Geographic Information Science/Remote Sensing from recognized university/institute.

State Project Officer- Livelihood - Masters in Agriculture Economics/ Horticulture/Agroforestry/ Agronomy/Forestry.

District GIS Expert- M.Tech/M.E./M.Sc in Geographic Information Science/Technology/Remote Sensing & GIS/Geo-Spatial Technology/Geo-Informatics/Geo-Spatial Science/Surveying and Geo-Informatics OR BE/B.Tech with PG Diploma in Geographic Information Science/Remote Sensing from a recognized university/institute.

Block NRM Expert - B.Tech in Civil Engineering/Agriculture Engineering/Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Block Livelihood Expert- Masters in Agricultural Economics/ Horticulture/Agroforestry/ Agronomy/Forestry.

How to apply for RDD Haryana Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents in the office of Rural Development, Haryana, 30 Bays Building, 2ndFloor, Sector- 17C, Chandigarh by registered post/Speed post on or before 9 October 2020. Alternatively, you may also send the application (duly filled, signed, scanned) through E-mail on drd@hry.nic.in.