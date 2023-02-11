RECPDCL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for Executive/Sr. Executive Posts @recpdcl.in, Salary Rs. 1,12,000

RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification: REC Power Distribution Company Limited has published notification for 60 posts of Executive, Dy. Executive and Assistant Executive posts in the Employment News (11-17 February) 2023. Interested and eligible applicants can apply online for these posts on or before 27 February 2023.
Notification Details RECPDCL Recruitment 2023:
Ref. No. RECPDCL/HR/2023/01
Important Date RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 27 February 2023.
Vacancy Details RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Executive (Tech.): 01
Executive (Tech): 01
Dy. Executive (Tech.):12
Assistant Executive (Tech.): 46
Eligibility Criteria RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Executive (Tech.): Full time B.E./ B. Tech. or equivalent in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/Electronics & Communication Engineering or equivalent from a
recognized Institute/ University with minimum first division or equivalent CGPA.
Candidates are suggested to check notification link for details of the Educational qualification/Desirable qualification/age limit/selection process/salary and other updates for the posts.
Remuneration :
|Grade/ Level
|Designation
|MCP (Monthly Consolidated pay) (in Rs.)
|L 4
|Executive
|1,12,000/-
|L 3
|Dy. Executive
|85,000/-
|L 2
|Asst. Executive
|62,000/-
How To Download: RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification
- Visit the official website of REC Power Distribution Company Limited-https://www.recpdcl.in/
- Go to the Current Opening Section on the home page.
- Click on the link - ‘ Hiring of Experienced Professionals on Fixed Tenure Basis in RECPDCL- Last date of submission of application is 27.02.2023 -NEW
- Detailed Advertisement (Ref.No. RECPDCL/HR/2023/01)' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the PDF of the RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window.
- Download RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.
RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through REC PDCL Online Recruitment portal on or before 27 February 2023.