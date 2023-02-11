RECPDCL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for Executive/Sr. Executive Posts @recpdcl.in, Salary Rs. 1,12,000

RECPDCL has invited online applications for the 60 Executive/Sr.Executive Posts on its official website. Check RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification: REC Power Distribution Company Limited has published notification for 60 posts of Executive, Dy. Executive and Assistant Executive posts in the Employment News (11-17 February) 2023. Interested and eligible applicants can apply online for these posts on or before 27 February 2023.

Notification Details RECPDCL Recruitment 2023:

Ref. No. RECPDCL/HR/2023/01

Important Date RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 27 February 2023.

Vacancy Details RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Executive (Tech.): 01

Executive (Tech): 01

Dy. Executive (Tech.):12

Assistant Executive (Tech.): 46

Eligibility Criteria RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Executive (Tech.): Full time B.E./ B. Tech. or equivalent in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/Electronics & Communication Engineering or equivalent from a

recognized Institute/ University with minimum first division or equivalent CGPA.

Candidates are suggested to check notification link for details of the Educational qualification/Desirable qualification/age limit/selection process/salary and other updates for the posts.

Remuneration :

Grade/ Level Designation MCP (Monthly Consolidated pay) (in Rs.) L 4 Executive 1,12,000/- L 3 Dy. Executive 85,000/- L 2 Asst. Executive 62,000/-

How To Download: RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of REC Power Distribution Company Limited-https://www.recpdcl.in/ Go to the Current Opening Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Hiring of Experienced Professionals on Fixed Tenure Basis in RECPDCL- Last date of submission of application is 27.02.2023 -NEW Detailed Advertisement (Ref.No. RECPDCL/HR/2023/01)' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window. Download RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

How To Apply RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through REC PDCL Online Recruitment portal on or before 27 February 2023.