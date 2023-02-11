JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

RECPDCL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for Executive/Sr. Executive Posts @recpdcl.in, Salary Rs. 1,12,000

RECPDCL has invited online applications for the 60 Executive/Sr.Executive Posts on its official website. Check  RECPDCL  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

RECPDCL Recruitment 2023
RECPDCL Recruitment 2023

RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification: REC Power Distribution Company Limited has published notification for 60 posts of Executive, Dy. Executive and Assistant Executive posts in the Employment News (11-17 February) 2023. Interested and eligible applicants can apply online for these posts on or before 27 February 2023.

Notification Details RECPDCL Recruitment 2023:
Ref. No. RECPDCL/HR/2023/01

Important Date RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 27 February 2023. 

Vacancy Details RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Executive (Tech.): 01
Executive (Tech): 01
Dy. Executive (Tech.):12
Assistant Executive (Tech.): 46

Eligibility Criteria RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Executive (Tech.): Full time B.E./ B. Tech. or equivalent in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/Electronics & Communication Engineering or equivalent from a
recognized Institute/ University with minimum first division or equivalent CGPA.
Candidates are suggested to check notification link for details of the Educational qualification/Desirable qualification/age limit/selection process/salary and other updates for the posts. 

Remuneration :

Grade/ Level   Designation  MCP (Monthly Consolidated pay) (in Rs.)
L 4 Executive    1,12,000/-
L 3     Dy. Executive    85,000/-
L 2   Asst. Executive    62,000/-

How To Download: RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification

  1. Visit the official website of REC Power Distribution Company Limited-https://www.recpdcl.in/
  2. Go to the Current Opening Section on the home page.
  3. Click on the link - ‘ Hiring of Experienced Professionals on Fixed Tenure Basis in RECPDCL- Last date of submission of application is 27.02.2023 -NEW
  4. Detailed Advertisement (Ref.No. RECPDCL/HR/2023/01)' available on the home page.
  5. Now you will get the PDF of the RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window.
  6. Download RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

 

RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through REC PDCL Online Recruitment portal on or before 27 February 2023.

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next