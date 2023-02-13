RECPDCL Is Hiring for Executive/Dy Executive Posts @recpdcl.in, Salary Rs. 1,35,000/

RECPDCL has invited online applications for the Executive/Dy. Executive Posts on its official website. Check RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification: REC Power Distribution Company Limited has published notification for 25 posts of Sr. Executive, Executive and other posts in the Employment News (11-17 February) 2023. Interested and eligible applicants can apply online for these posts on or before 06 March 2023.

Notification Details RECPDCL Recruitment 2023:

Ref. No. RECPDCL/HR/2023/02

Important Date RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 06 March 2023.

Vacancy Details RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification:

ENGINEERING DISCIPLINE

Sr. Executive (Tech.):01

Executive (Tech.)-(Inspection): 05

Executive (Tech.)- (Transmission System Projects: 01

Executive (Tech.)- (TBCB): 02

Executive(Tech.) –(Distribution Network Strengthening)-01

Executive (Tech.) – Rural Feeder Monitoring System)-02

Executive (Tech.)-(Civil): 02

Dy. Executive(Tech.):02

Dy. Executive (Tech.)- (Transmission): 01

Dy. Executive (Tech.) – (Smart Metering): 01

Dy. Executive (Tech.)-(Civil): 01

FINANCE & ACCOUNTS (F&A) DISCIPLINE

Executive (F&A):01

Dy. Executive(F&A): 01

Asst. Executive (F&A): 01

HUMAN RESOURCE (HR) DISCIPLINE

Dy. Executive (HR): 01

COMPANY SECRETARIAT (CS)

Asst. Executive: 02

Eligibility Criteria RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Sr. Executive (Tech.): Regular full time B.E./ B. Tech. or equivalent in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics or equivalent from a recognized Institute/ University with minimum first division or equivalent CGPA.

How To Download: RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of RECPDCL -www.recpdcl.in Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Hiring of Experienced Professionals on Fixed Tenure Basis in RECPDCL- Last date of submission of application is 06.03.2023 -NEW Detailed Advertisement (Ref.No. RECPDCL/HR/2023/02)' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window. Download RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

How To Apply RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website https://www.recpdcl.in on or before 06 March 2023.