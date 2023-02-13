RECPDCL Is Hiring for Executive/Dy Executive Posts @recpdcl.in, Salary Rs. 1,35,000/

RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification: REC Power Distribution Company Limited has published notification for 25 posts of Sr. Executive, Executive and other posts in the Employment News (11-17 February) 2023. Interested and eligible applicants can apply online for these posts on or before 06 March 2023.
Notification Details RECPDCL Recruitment 2023:
Ref. No. RECPDCL/HR/2023/02
Important Date RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 06 March 2023.
Vacancy Details RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification:
ENGINEERING DISCIPLINE
Sr. Executive (Tech.):01
Executive (Tech.)-(Inspection): 05
Executive (Tech.)- (Transmission System Projects: 01
Executive (Tech.)- (TBCB): 02
Executive(Tech.) –(Distribution Network Strengthening)-01
Executive (Tech.) – Rural Feeder Monitoring System)-02
Executive (Tech.)-(Civil): 02
Dy. Executive(Tech.):02
Dy. Executive (Tech.)- (Transmission): 01
Dy. Executive (Tech.) – (Smart Metering): 01
Dy. Executive (Tech.)-(Civil): 01
FINANCE & ACCOUNTS (F&A) DISCIPLINE
Executive (F&A):01
Dy. Executive(F&A): 01
Asst. Executive (F&A): 01
HUMAN RESOURCE (HR) DISCIPLINE
Dy. Executive (HR): 01
COMPANY SECRETARIAT (CS)
Asst. Executive: 02
Eligibility Criteria RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Sr. Executive (Tech.): Regular full time B.E./ B. Tech. or equivalent in Electrical/Electrical & Electronics or equivalent from a recognized Institute/ University with minimum first division or equivalent CGPA.
You can check short notice including educational qualification/eligibility/age limit/how to apply/salary and other updates for the posts.
How To Download: RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification
- Visit the official website of RECPDCL -www.recpdcl.in
- Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
- Click on the link - ‘ Hiring of Experienced Professionals on Fixed Tenure Basis in RECPDCL- Last date of submission of application is 06.03.2023 -NEW Detailed Advertisement (Ref.No. RECPDCL/HR/2023/02)' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the PDF of the RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window.
- Download RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.
RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply RECPDCL Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website https://www.recpdcl.in on or before 06 March 2023.