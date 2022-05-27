REET 2022 Application Correction Window Closes Today @reetbser2022.in: Make Changes in Online Form till 27th May

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

REET 2022 Application Correction Window Closes Today @reetbser2022.in: Candidates can make changes in Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2022 Online Application Form till 27th May (12 Midnight) at its official website.

Updated: May 27, 2022 11:32 IST
REET 2022 Application Correction Window Closes Today @reetbser2022.in
REET 2022 Application Correction Window Closes Today @reetbser2022.in

REET 2022 Application Correction Window Closes Today @reetbser2022.in: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will be closing Online Application Correction Window by 27th May 2022 (12:00 Midnight). Candidates have the opportunity to modify the application form online. REET 2022 Exam will be conducted on 23rd & 24th July 2022 for 46500 Primary & Upper Primary Teachers. Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) is a Teacher Eligibility Test held by the Board of Secondary Education of Rajasthan BSER for accessing the eligibility of the candidates for Primary and Upper- Primary level Teachers in the state schools. 

Below are the important dates for REET 2022 Recruitment Process:

REET 2022 Important Dates

REET 2022 Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment

Dates

REET 2022 Notification

12th April 2022

REET 2022 Online Registration Process

18th April 2022

REET 2022 last date to apply

23rd May 2022 [12 Midnight]

Last Date to Pay Fee

23rd May 2022

Challan

18th April to 19th  May 2022

REET 2022 Application Correction Date

25th May to 27th May 2022 [12 Midnight]

REET 2022 Admit card

14th July 2022 [4 pm]

REET 2022 Exam Dates

23rd & 24th July 2022

REET Answer Key 2022

To be Notified Later

REET 2022 Application Correction Details

Candidates would be able to correct the details in online application form from 25th May to 27th May 2022. Candidates will not be able to change the following details - Candidate’s Name, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name, Date of Birth, Exam Level, Photograph, Signature and Mobile Number. Rest of the Information can be changed only one time during 25th May to 27th May 2022,

Candidates are expected to have correctly marked the amendments in your pre-print application

REET 2022 Online Application Correction Direct Link

Meghna Choudhary, secretary of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education and coordinator of REET, said that 3,86,508 candidates have applied for REET Level-1 Teacher Exam 2022, while 12,57,738 candidates have applied for REET Level-2 Teacher Exam 2022. She also informed that a total of 16,44,246 candidates have been registered for Level I and Level II of Teacher Eligibility Test-2022.

REET 2022 Vacancy Details

As per the announcement made by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approx. 46500 vacancies to be filled through the REET 2022 Exam. Among these 46500 vacancies, 30000 vacancies are fresh for the Level-1 and Level-2 REET 2022. While the remaining 16500 vacancies belong to the REET 2021 Level-2 which got canceled due to a paper leak.

Exam 

Vacancies

REET Level-1 & Level-2 2022 (Fresh Vacancies)

30,000

REET Level-2 2021

16,500

Total

46,500

REET 2022 Exam will be conducted in two levels - Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Upper Primary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). The Primary Level Teachers exam will comprise of 150 questions of 1 mark each. There will be no negative marking for the wrong answers.

