REET 2022 Application Correction Window Closes Today @reetbser2022.in: Make Changes in Online Form till 27th May

REET 2022 Application Correction Window Closes Today @reetbser2022.in: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will be closing Online Application Correction Window by 27th May 2022 (12:00 Midnight). Candidates have the opportunity to modify the application form online. REET 2022 Exam will be conducted on 23rd & 24th July 2022 for 46500 Primary & Upper Primary Teachers. Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) is a Teacher Eligibility Test held by the Board of Secondary Education of Rajasthan BSER for accessing the eligibility of the candidates for Primary and Upper- Primary level Teachers in the state schools.
Below are the important dates for REET 2022 Recruitment Process:
|
REET 2022 Important Dates
|
REET 2022 Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment
|
Dates
|
REET 2022 Notification
|
12th April 2022
|
REET 2022 Online Registration Process
|
18th April 2022
|
REET 2022 last date to apply
|
23rd May 2022 [12 Midnight]
|
Last Date to Pay Fee
|
23rd May 2022
|
Challan
|
18th April to 19th May 2022
|
REET 2022 Application Correction Date
|
25th May to 27th May 2022 [12 Midnight]
|
REET 2022 Admit card
|
14th July 2022 [4 pm]
|
REET 2022 Exam Dates
|
23rd & 24th July 2022
|
REET Answer Key 2022
|
To be Notified Later
REET 2022 Application Correction Details
Candidates would be able to correct the details in online application form from 25th May to 27th May 2022. Candidates will not be able to change the following details - Candidate’s Name, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name, Date of Birth, Exam Level, Photograph, Signature and Mobile Number. Rest of the Information can be changed only one time during 25th May to 27th May 2022,
Candidates are expected to have correctly marked the amendments in your pre-print application
REET 2022 Online Application Correction Direct Link
Meghna Choudhary, secretary of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education and coordinator of REET, said that 3,86,508 candidates have applied for REET Level-1 Teacher Exam 2022, while 12,57,738 candidates have applied for REET Level-2 Teacher Exam 2022. She also informed that a total of 16,44,246 candidates have been registered for Level I and Level II of Teacher Eligibility Test-2022.
|
CTET 2022 Exam Updates
|
CTET 2022 Certificate To be Issued by CBSE in DigiLocker App
|Check CTET 2022 Exam Certificate Validity Period
|Check CTET 2022 Cutoff & Minimum Qualifying Marks
|Check CTET 2022 Marks Normalization Method
REET 2022 Vacancy Details
As per the announcement made by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approx. 46500 vacancies to be filled through the REET 2022 Exam. Among these 46500 vacancies, 30000 vacancies are fresh for the Level-1 and Level-2 REET 2022. While the remaining 16500 vacancies belong to the REET 2021 Level-2 which got canceled due to a paper leak.
|
Exam
|
Vacancies
|
REET Level-1 & Level-2 2022 (Fresh Vacancies)
|
30,000
|
REET Level-2 2021
|
16,500
|
Total
|
46,500
REET 2022 Exam will be conducted in two levels - Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Upper Primary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). The Primary Level Teachers exam will comprise of 150 questions of 1 mark each. There will be no negative marking for the wrong answers.