REET 2022 Exam for 46500 Vacancies: Check Primary Level-1 Syllabus for Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test

REET 2022 Exam for 46500 Vacancies: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will be conducting Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2022 Exam on 23rd & 24th July 2022 for 46500 Primary & Upper Primary Teachers. REET is the minimum qualification required in Rajasthan for a person to be eligible for an appointment as a teacher for Classes I to VIII.
Below are the Important Dates of the REET 2022 Exam:
|
REET 2022 Important Dates
|
REET 2022 Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment
|
Dates
|
REET 2022 Notification
|
12th April 2022
|
REET 2022 Online Registration Process
|
18th April 2022
|
REET 2022 last date to apply
|
18th May 2022 [12 Midnight]
|
Last Date to Pay Fee
|
18th May 2022
|
Challan
|
18th April to 13th May 2022
|
REET 2022 Application Correction Date
|
To be Notified Later
|
REET 2022 Admit card
|
14th July 2022 [4 pm]
|
REET 2022 Exam Dates
|
23rd & 24th July 2022
|
REET Answer Key 2022
|
To be Notified Later
REET 2022 Exam Pattern (Level-1 for Primary Teachers)
REET 2022 Exam will be conducted in two levels - Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Upper Primary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). The Primary Level Teachers exam will comprise of 150 questions of 1 mark each. There will be no negative marking for the wrong answers. Let’s look at exam patterns of Primary level (Paper-1):
|
REET Paper I - Primary Level (Classes I-V)
Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes
|
Content
|
No. of questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language I (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
REET 2022 Syllabus (Level -1 for Primary Teacher)
|
S. No.
|
SUBJECT
|
TOPICS
|
1.
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
· Child Development: Concept of growth and development, Principles and dimensions of development. Factors affecting development (especially in the context of family and school) and its relationship with learning.
· Role of Heredity and Environment
· Meaning and Concept of learning and its processes. Factors Affecting learning
· Theories of learning and its implications
· How children learn, Learning process, Reflection, Imagination, and Argument
· Motivation and Implications for Learning
· Individual Differences:- Meaning, Types, and Factors Affecting Individual differences Understanding individual differences.
· Personality:- Concept and types of personality, Factors responsible for shaping it and Its measurement
· Intelligence:- Concept, Theories, and its measurement. Multidimensional Intelligence and Its implication.
· Understanding diverse learners:- Backward, Mentally retarded, gifted, creative, disadvantaged and deprived, specially-abled, CWSN, children with learning disabilities
· Learning Difficulties.
· Adjustment:- Concept and ways of adjustment. Role of teacher in the adjustment.
· Teaching-learning process, Teaching learning strategies and methods in the context of National Curriculum Framework 2005.
· Meaning and purposes of Assessment, Measurement, and Evaluation. Comprehensive and Continuous Evaluation. Construction of Achievement Test, Learning outcomes
· Action Research.
· Right to Education Act 2009 (Role and Responsibilities of Teachers)
|
2.
|
Language-I (Hindi) (compulsory)
|
(A) Hindi Language (L1):
· एक अपठित गद्यांश में से निम्नलिखित व्याकरण संबंधी प्रश्न :- पर्यायवाची, विलोम, एकार्थी शब्द ,शब्दार्थ, शब्द शुधि। उपसर्ग, प्रत्यय, संधि और समास। संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, विशेषण, अव्यय।
· एक अपठित गद्यांश में से निम्नलिखित बिंदुओं पर प्रश्न :- रेखांकित शब्दों का अर्थ स्पष्ट करना, वचन, काल, लिंग ज्ञात करना। दिए गए शब्दों का वचन काल और लिंग बदलना।
· वाक्य रचना, वाक्य के अंग, वाक्य के प्रकार, पदबंध, मुहावरे और लोकोक्तियाँ , विराम चिन्ह।
· भाषा की शिक्षण विधि, भाषा शिक्षण के उपागम, भाषा दक्षता का विकास।
· भाषायी कौशलों का विकास (सुनना, बोलना, पढ़ना, लिखना) हिंदी भाषा शिक्षण में चुनौतियाँ, शिक्षण अधिगम सामग्री, पाठ्य पुस्तक, बहु-माध्यम एवं शिक्षण के अन्य संसाधन।
· भाषा शिक्षण में मूल्यांकन, उपलब्धि परीक्षण का निर्माण समग्र एवं सतत् मूल्यांकन, उपचारात्मक शिक्षण।
|
(B) English Language (L1):
· Unseen Prose Passage: Synonyms, Antonyms, Spellings, Word-formation, One Word Substitution
· Unseen Prose Passage: Parts of Speech, Tenses, Determiners, Degrees of Comparison
· Framing Questions Including Wh – questions, Active and Passive Voice, Narration, Knowledge of English Sounds and Phonetic Symbols
· Principles of Teaching English, Methods, and Approaches to English Language Teaching
· Development of Language Skills, Teaching Learning Materials: Textbooks, Multi-Media Materials, and Other Resources
· Comprehensive & Continuous Evaluation, Evaluation in the English Language
|
3.
|
Language-II (Compulsory)
|
(A) Hindi Language (L2):
· एक अपठित गद्यांश आधारित निम्नलिखित व्याकरण संबंधी प्रश्न :युग्म शब्द, वाक्यांश के लिए एक शब्द, शब्द शुधि, उपसर्ग, प्रत्यय, संधि, समास, संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, विशेषण, क्रिया, लिंग, वचन, काल ।
· एक अपठित पद्यांश पर आधारित निम्नलिखित बिंदुओं पर प्रश्न :
· भाव सौंदर्य
· विचार सौंदर्य
· नाद सौंदर्य
· शिल्प सौंदर्य
· जीवन दृष्टि
· वाक्य रचना, वाक्य के अंग, वाक्य के भेद, पदबंध, मुहावरे, लोकोक्तियाँ। कारक चिहन, अव्यय, विराम चिन्ह।
· भाषा शिक्षण विधि, भाषा शिक्षण के उपागम, भाषायी दक्षता का विकास।
· भाषायी कौशलों का विकास (सुनना, बोलना, पढ़ना, लिखना) शिक्षण अधिगम सामग्री-पाठ्य पुस्तक, बहु-माध्यम एवं शिक्षण के अन्य संसाधन।
· भाषा शिक्षण में मूल्यांकन, (सुनना, बोलना, पढ़ना, लिखना) उपलब्धि परीक्षण का निर्माण समग्र एवं सतत् मूल्यांकन। उपचारात्मक शिक्षण।
|
(B) English Language (L2):
· Unseen Prose Passage: Linking Devices, Subject-Verb Concord, Inferences
· Unseen Poem: Identification of Alliteration, Simile, Metaphor Personification, Assonance, Rhyme
· Modal Auxiliaries, Common Idioms, and Phrases, Literary Terms: Elegy, Sonnet, Short Story, Drama
· Basic knowledge of English Sounds and symbols
· Principles of Teaching English, Communicative Approach to English Language Teaching, Challenges of Teaching English: Language Difficulties, Role of home language, multilingualism
· Methods of Evaluation, Remedial Teaching
|
4.
|
Mathematics
|
· Whole numbers up to one crore, Place Value, Comparison; Fundamental mathematical operations: Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication and Division, Indian Currency.
· Concept of fraction, proper fractions, comparison of proper fraction of the same denominator, mixed fractions, comparison of proper fractions of unequal denominators, Addition and Subtraction of fractions. Prime and composite numbers, Prime factors, Lowest Common Multiple (LCM), and Highest Common Factor (HCF).
· Unitary law, Average, Profit – Loss, simple interest
· Plane and curved surfaces, plane and solid geometrical figures, properties of plane geometrical figures, point, line, ray, line segment; Angle and their types.
· Length, Weight, Capacity, Time, Measurement of area and their standard units and relation between them; Area and perimeter of plane surfaces of square and rectangular objects.
· Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking
· Place of Mathematics in Curriculum
· Language of Mathematics
· Community Mathematics
· Data Management
· Evaluation through formal and informal methods
· Problems of Teaching
· Error analysis and related aspects of learning and teaching
· Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching
|
5.
|
Environmental Studies
|
· Family – Personal relationships, nuclear and joint families, social abuses (child marriage, dowry system, child labour, theft); addiction (intoxication, smoking) and it’s personal, social, and economical bad effects.
· Clothes and Habitats – Clothes for different seasons; maintenance of clothes at home; handloom and power loom; habitats of living beings, various types of houses; cleanliness of houses and neighbouring areas; Different types of materials for building houses.
· Profession – Profession of your surroundings (stitching clothes, gardening, farming, animal rearing, vegetable vendor, etc.), small and cottage industries; major industries of Rajasthan State, Need for consumer protection, co-operative societies.
· Public places and Institutions – Public places like schools, hospitals, post office, bus stand, railway station; Public property (street light, road, bus, train, public buildings, etc.); wastage of electricity and water; employment policies; general information’s about Panchayat, legislative assembly, and parliament.
· Our Culture and Civilization and Pride – Fairs and festivals of Rajasthan, National festivals, Dresses, and ornaments of Rajasthan, food-habits, architecture, fort, places, painting and art and craft of Rajasthan; Tourist places of Rajasthan; Great personalities of Rajasthan, Proverb of Maharana Pratap, Mahatma Gandhi
· Panchyat Raj and Urban Self government in Rajasthan
· Transport and Communication – Means of transport and communication; Rules for pedestrians and transport, traffic symbols, Effects of means of communication on the lifestyle.
· Personal Hygiene – External parts of our body and their cleanliness, general information about the internal parts of the body; Balance diet and its importance; Common diseases (gastroenteritis, amoebiasis, methemoglobin, anemia, fluorosis, malaria, dengue.) their causes and methods of prevention: Pulse Polio campaign.
· Living Beings- Levels of organization of plants and animals, diversity of living organisms, state flower, state tree, state bird, state animal; knowledge of reserve forest and wildlife (national parks, sanctuaries, tiger reserve, world heritage), conservation of species of plants and animals, agriculture species.
· Water – Basic knowledge of water, forest, wetlands, and deserts, different kind of pollution and pollution control, Water Properties. Sources, Management.
· Mountaineering – Equipment, Problem, Main women mountaineer of India
· The Earth and Space – Our Solar Systems, Indian Astronauts
· Concept and scope of Environment Studies
· Significance of Environment Studies, Integrated Environment Studies
· Environmental Studies & Environmental Education learning Principles
· Scope & relation to Science & Social Science
· Approaches of presenting concepts
· Activities
· Experimentation/Practical Work
· Discussion
· Comprehensive and Continuous Evaluation
· Teaching material/Aids
· Problems of Teaching
Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) is a Teacher Eligibility Test held by the Board of Secondary Education of Rajasthan BSER for accessing the eligibility of the candidates for Primary and Upper- Primary level Teachers in the state schools. After qualifying REET Exam, the candidates have to appear in a separate examination for which new scheme has been released by the board.
