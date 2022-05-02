REET 2022 Exam for 46500 Vacancies: Check Primary Level-1 Syllabus for Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test

· Right to Education Act 2009 (Role and Responsibilities of Teachers)

· Meaning and purposes of Assessment, Measurement, and Evaluation. Comprehensive and Continuous Evaluation. Construction of Achievement Test, Learning outcomes

· Teaching-learning process, Teaching learning strategies and methods in the context of National Curriculum Framework 2005.

· Adjustment:- Concept and ways of adjustment. Role of teacher in the adjustment.

· Intelligence:- Concept, Theories, and its measurement. Multidimensional Intelligence and Its implication.

· Personality:- Concept and types of personality, Factors responsible for shaping it and Its measurement

· Theories of learning and its implications

· Meaning and Concept of learning and its processes. Factors Affecting learning

· Child Development: Concept of growth and development, Principles and dimensions of development. Factors affecting development (especially in the context of family and school) and its relationship with learning.

· Development of Language Skills, Teaching Learning Materials: Textbooks, Multi-Media Materials, and Other Resources

· Principles of Teaching English, Methods, and Approaches to English Language Teaching

· Framing Questions Including Wh – questions, Active and Passive Voice, Narration, Knowledge of English Sounds and Phonetic Symbols

· Principles of Teaching English, Communicative Approach to English Language Teaching, Challenges of Teaching English: Language Difficulties, Role of home language, multilingualism

· Error analysis and related aspects of learning and teaching

· Length, Weight, Capacity, Time, Measurement of area and their standard units and relation between them; Area and perimeter of plane surfaces of square and rectangular objects.

· Plane and curved surfaces, plane and solid geometrical figures, properties of plane geometrical figures, point, line, ray, line segment; Angle and their types.

· Concept of fraction, proper fractions, comparison of proper fraction of the same denominator, mixed fractions, comparison of proper fractions of unequal denominators, Addition and Subtraction of fractions. Prime and composite numbers, Prime factors, Lowest Common Multiple (LCM), and Highest Common Factor (HCF).

· Whole numbers up to one crore, Place Value, Comparison; Fundamental mathematical operations: Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication and Division, Indian Currency.

5.

Environmental Studies