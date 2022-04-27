REET 2022 Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment Eligibility: Age Limit & Educational Qualification for Primary & Upper Primary Level

REET 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit & Educational Qualification for Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) to be held by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education for the recruitment of 46500 Primary & Upper Primary Teachers.

REET 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education released the official notification for the Primary teacher and upper Primary teacher for the REET 2022 Exam on 12th April 2022. As per the notification released, “REET 2022 is to be conducted on 23rd & 24th July 2022 for 46500 Primary & Upper Primary Teachers”. REET 2022 Exam will be held in two shifts- 10 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) is a Teacher Eligibility Test held by the Board of Secondary Education of Rajasthan BSER to accessing the eligibility of the candidates for Primary and Upper- Primary level Teachers in the state schools. After qualifying REET Exam, the candidates have to appear in a separate examination for which a new scheme has been released by the board.

Below are the important dates for the REET 2022 Exam:

REET 2022 Important Dates REET 2022 Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment Dates REET 2022 Notification Download Notification 12th April 2022 REET 2022 Online Registration Process 18th April 2022 REET 2022 last date to apply 18th May 2022 [12 Midnight] Last Date to Pay Fee 18th May 2022 Challan 18th April to 13th May 2022 REET 2022 Application Correction Date To be Notified Later REET 2022 Admit card 14th July 2022 [4 pm] REET 2022 Exam Dates 23rd & 24th July 2022 REET Answer Key 2022 To be Notified Later

REET 2022 Vacancy Details

As per the announcement made by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approx. 46500 vacancies to be filled through the REET 2022 Exam. Among these 46500 vacancies, 30000 vacancies are fresh for the Level-1 and Level-2 REET 2022. While the remaining 16500 vacancies belong to the REET 2021 Level-2 which got cancelled due to a paper leak.

Exam Vacancies REET Level-1 & Level-2 2022 (Fresh Vacancies) 30,000 REET Level-2 2021 16,500 Total 46,500

REET 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Teaching Job Aspirants who wish to work under the Rajasthan Government are required to qualify the following eligibility criteria to fill the online application form successfully.

REET 2022 Age Limit

The candidates who have attained the age of 18 years are eligible for the post of primary and upper primary teacher. The age relaxation is given as per the category of the candidates. Check age limit category-wise given below in table-

Category Age limit General 18 to 40 years SC/ST/OBC Relaxation of 10 years Male EWS Relaxation of 5 years Female EWS Relaxation of 10 years

REET 2022 Education Qualification

The education qualification for primary level and upper primary level is given below:

REET Education Qualification for Level I (Class 1 to 5) Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known). Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) by the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulation, 2002. Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed). Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education). Graduation and passed or appearing in the final year of a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name is known). REET Education Qualification for Level II (Class 6 to 8) Graduation and passed or appearing in the final of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known). Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed). Graduation with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard. Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed). Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 4-year B.A/B.Sc.Ed or B.A. Ed./B.Sc.Ed. Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education).

Applicants are advised to go through all parameters & satisfy themselves about their suitability in terms of age limit, essential qualifications, etc for the post before applying.