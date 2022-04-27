Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

REET 2022 Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment Eligibility: Age Limit & Educational Qualification for Primary & Upper Primary Level

REET 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Check Age Limit & Educational Qualification for Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) to be held by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education for the recruitment of 46500 Primary & Upper Primary Teachers.

Created On: Apr 27, 2022 15:47 IST
REET 2022 Eligibility Criteria
REET 2022 Eligibility Criteria

REET 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education released the official notification for the Primary teacher and upper Primary teacher for the REET 2022 Exam on 12th April 2022. As per the notification released, “REET 2022 is to be conducted on 23rd & 24th July 2022 for 46500 Primary & Upper Primary Teachers”. REET 2022 Exam will be held in two shifts- 10 am to 12:30 pm and 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

Related Story: After CTET/UPTET, REET 2022 Certificate Validity Period Extended to Lifetime

Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) is a Teacher Eligibility Test held by the Board of Secondary Education of Rajasthan BSER to accessing the eligibility of the candidates for Primary and Upper- Primary level Teachers in the state schools.  After qualifying REET Exam, the candidates have to appear in a separate examination for which a new scheme has been released by the board.

Below are the important dates for the REET 2022 Exam:

REET 2022 Important Dates

REET 2022 Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment

Dates

REET 2022 Notification

Download Notification

12th April 2022

REET 2022 Online Registration Process

18th April 2022

REET 2022 last date to apply

18th May 2022 [12 Midnight]

Last Date to Pay Fee

18th May 2022

Challan

18th April to 13th May 2022

REET 2022 Application Correction Date

To be Notified Later

REET 2022 Admit card

14th July 2022 [4 pm]

REET 2022 Exam Dates

23rd & 24th July 2022

REET Answer Key 2022

To be Notified Later

REET 2022 Vacancy Details

As per the announcement made by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approx. 46500 vacancies to be filled through the REET 2022 Exam. Among these 46500 vacancies, 30000 vacancies are fresh for the Level-1 and Level-2 REET 2022. While the remaining 16500 vacancies belong to the REET 2021 Level-2 which got cancelled due to a paper leak.

Exam 

Vacancies

REET Level-1 & Level-2 2022 (Fresh Vacancies)

30,000

REET Level-2 2021

16,500

Total

46,500

REET 2022 Age Limit 

The candidates who have attained the age of 18 years are eligible for the post of primary and upper primary teacher. The age relaxation is given as per the category of the candidates. Check age limit category-wise given below in table-

Category

Age limit

General

18 to 40 years

SC/ST/OBC

Relaxation of 10  years

Male EWS

Relaxation of 5  years

Female EWS

Relaxation of 10  years

REET 2022 Education Qualification

The education qualification for primary level and upper primary level is given below:

REET Education Qualification for Level I (Class 1 to 5)

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) by the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulation, 2002.

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed).

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

Graduation and passed or appearing in the final year of a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name is known).

REET Education Qualification for Level II (Class 6 to 8)

Graduation and passed or appearing in the final of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).

Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed).

Graduation with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard.

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed).

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 4-year B.A/B.Sc.Ed or B.A. Ed./B.Sc.Ed.

Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education).

Applicants are advised to go through all parameters & satisfy themselves about their suitability in terms of age limit, essential qualifications, etc for the post before applying.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Age Limit for REET 2022 Exam?

18 to 40 years (Upper Age Relaxation applicable)

Q2. What is the Educational Qualification for REET 2022 Exam?

Level I (Class 1 to 5) - Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks; Level II (Class 6 to 8) - Graduation

Q3. How many vacancies have been announced for REET 2022 Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment?

As per the announcement made by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approx. 46500 vacancies to be filled through the REET 2022 Exam.
