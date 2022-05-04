REET 2022 Exam for 46500 Teacher Vacancies: Check Upper Primary Level-2 Syllabus for Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test

REET 2022 Exam for 46500 Teacher Vacancies: Check Detailed Level-2 Syllabus for Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) to be held for Upper Primary Level (Class 6 to 8). Total 46500 Vacancies have been announced for Level-1 & 2 Teachers.

REET 2022 Exam for 46500 Teacher Vacancies: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will hold Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2022 Exam for 46500 Primary (Level-1) & Upper Primary (Level-2) Teachers on 23rd & 24th July 2022 in offline mode. REET is the minimum qualification required in Rajasthan for a person to be eligible for an appointment as a teacher for Classes I to VIII.

Below are the Important Dates of the REET 2022 Exam:

REET 2022 Important Dates REET 2022 Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment Dates REET 2022 Notification 12th April 2022 REET 2022 Online Registration Process 18th April 2022 REET 2022 last date to apply 18th May 2022 [12 Midnight] Last Date to Pay Fee 18th May 2022 Challan 18th April to 13th May 2022 REET 2022 Application Correction Date To be Notified Later REET 2022 Admit card 14th July 2022 [4 pm] REET 2022 Exam Dates 23rd & 24th July 2022 REET Answer Key 2022 To be Notified Later

REET 2022 Exam Pattern (Level-2 for Upper Primary Teacher)

REET 2022 Exam will be conducted in two levels - Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Upper Primary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). The Upper Primary Level Teachers exam will comprise 150 questions of 1 mark each. There will be no negative marking for the wrong answers. Let’s look at exam patterns for Upper Primary Level (Paper-2):

REET Level 2 - Upper Primary Level (Class VI to VIII) Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Content No. of questions Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I (Hindi/English/Sanskrit/Urdu/Punjabi/Sindhi/Gujrati) 30 30 Language II (Hindi/English/Sanskrit/Urdu/Punjabi/Sindhi/Gujrati) 30 30 Mathematics & Science (OR) Social Studies/Social Science 60 60 Total 150 150

The criteria for multiple-choice questions will be based on the syllabus prescribed by the State Government for classes 6 to 8 and the textbooks prevailing in the current academic session 2021-22, but the difficulty level of the questions will be up to the senior secondary (class 12) textbooks.

REET 2022 Syllabus (Level-2)

S. No. SUBJECT TOPICS 1. Child Development and Pedagogy · Child Development: Concept of growth and development, Principles and dimensions of development. Factors affecting development (especially in the context of family and school) and its relationship with learning. · Role of Heredity and Environment · Meaning and Concept of learning and its processes. Factors Affecting learning · Theories of learning (Behaviourism, Gestalt, Cognitivism, Constructivism) and its implications · How children learn, Learning process, Reflection, Imagination, and Argument, constructivism, experiential learning, concept mapping, investigatory, approach, problem-solving · Motivation and Implications for Learning · Individual Differences:- Meaning, Types, and Factors Affecting Individual differences Understanding individual differences. · Personality:- Concept and types of personality, Factors responsible for shaping it and Its measurement · Intelligence:- Concept, Theories, and its measurement. Multidimensional Intelligence and Its implication. · Understanding diverse learners:- Backward, Mentally retarded, gifted, creative, disadvantaged and deprived, specially-abled, CWSN, children with learning disabilities · Learning Difficulties. · Adjustment:- Concept and ways adjustment. Role of teacher in the adjustment. · Teaching-learning process, Teaching learning strategies and methods in the context of National Curriculum Framework 2005. · Meaning and purposes of Assessment, Measurement, and Evaluation. Comprehensive and Continuous Evaluation. Construction of Achievement Test, Learning outcomes · Action Research. · Right to Education Act 2009 (Role and Responsibilities of Teachers) 2. Language-I (A) Hindi Language (L1) एक अपठित गद्यांश में से निम्नलिखित व्याकरण संबंधी प्रश्न :- शब्द ज्ञान, तत्सम, तद्भव, देशज, विदेशी शब्द । पर्यायवाची, विलोम, एकार्थी शब्द । उपसर्ग, प्रत्यय, संधि और समास । संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, विशेषण, अव्यय ,वाक्यांश के लिए एक शब्द, शब्द शुधि। एक अपठित गद्यांश में से निम्नलिखित बिंदुओं पर प्रश्न :- रेखांकित शब्दों का अर्थ स्पष्ट करना, वचन, काल, लिंग ज्ञात करना। दिए गए शब्दों का वचन काल और लिंग बदलना।राजस्थानी शब्दों के हिंदी रूप वाक्य रचना, वाक्य के अंग, वाक्य के प्रकार, पदबंध, मुहावरे और लोकोक्तियाँ,विराम चिन्ह। भाषा की शिक्षण विधि, भाषा शिक्षण के उपागम, भाषा दक्षता का विकास। भाषायी कौशलों का विकास (सुनना, बोलना, पढ़ना, लिखना) हिंदी भाषा शिक्षण में चुनौतियाँ, शिक्षण अधिगम सामग्री, पाठ्य पुस्तक, बहु-माध्यम एवं शिक्षण के अन्य संसाधन। · भाषा शिक्षण में मूल्यांकन, उपलब्धि परीक्षण का निर्माण समग्र एवं सतत् मूल्यांकन, उपचारात्मक शिक्षण। (B) English Language (L1): · Unseen Prose Passage · Synonyms, Antonyms, Spellings, Word-formation, One Word Substitution · · Unseen Prose Passage · Parts of Speech, Tenses, Determiners, Change of Degrees · · Framing Questions Including Wh-questions, Active and Passive Voice, Narration, Knowledge of English Sounds and Phonetic Symbols · Principles of Teaching English, Methods, and Approaches to English Language Teaching · Development of Language Skills, Teaching Learning Materials: Textbooks, Multi-media Materials, and other resources · Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation, Assessment, and Evaluation in Language. 3. Language-II (A) Hindi Language (L2): · एक अपठित गद्यांश आधारित निम्नलिखित व्याकरण संबंधी प्रश्न :- · वर्ण विचार, वर्ण विश्लेषण, शब्द ज्ञान, तत्सम, तद्भव, देशज, विदेशी शब्द । युग्म शब्द,उपसर्ग, प्रत्यय, संधि, समास, शब्दों को शब्द कोष क्रम में लिखना, शब्दों के मानक रूप में लिखना, संज्ञा, सर्वनाम, विशेषण, क्रिया, क्रिया विशेषण, लिंग, वचन, काल । · · एक अपठित पद्यांश पर आधारित निम्नलिखित बिंदुओं पर प्रश्न · भाव सौंदर्य, विचार सौंदर्य, नाद सौंदर्य, शिल्प सौंदर्य, जीवन दृष्टि · · वाक्य रचना, वाक्य के अंग, वाक्य के भेद, पदबंध, मुहावरे, लोकोक्तियाँ। कारक चिह्न, अव्यय, राजस्थानी मुहावरों का अर्थ व प्रयोग , विराम चिन्ह · भाषा शिक्षण विधि, भाषा शिक्षण के उपागम, भाषायी दक्षता का विकास । · भाषायी कौशलों का विकास (सुनना, बोलना, पढ़ना, लिखना) शिक्षण अधिगम सामग्री-पाठ्य पुस्तक, बहु-माध्यम एवं शिक्षण के अन्य संसाधन। · भाषा शिक्षण में मूल्यांकन, (सुनना, बोलना, पढ़ना, लिखना) उपलब्धि परीक्षण का निर्माण, समग्र एवं सतत् मूल्यांकन, उपचारात्मक शिक्षण। (B) English Language (L2): · Unseen Prose Passage: Linking Devices, Subject-Verb Concord, Inferences · Unseen Poem: Identification of Alliteration, Simile, Metaphor Personification, Assonance, Rhyme · Modal Auxiliaries, Common Idioms, and Phrases, Literary Terms: Elegy, Sonnet, Short Story, Drama · Basic knowledge of English Sounds and their Phonetic Transcription · Principles of Teaching English, Communicative Approach to English Language Teaching, Challenges of Teaching English: Language Difficulties( role of home language multilingualism) · Methods of Evaluation, Remedial Teaching 4. Mathematics · Indices: Multiplication and division of numbers on equal bases, Laws of Indices. · Algebraic expressions: Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication and Division, Identities · Factors: factors of simple algebraic expressions · Equations: Simple linear equation. · Square & Square Root · Cube & Cube Root · Interest: Simple interest, Compound interest, Profit – Loss. · Ratio and Proportion: Division into proportional parts, Fraction. · Percentage: Birth and Death rate, Population growth, Depreciation · Lines and Angles: Line segment, straight and curved lines, types of angles. · Plane figures: Triangles, Congruence of Triangles, Quadrilaterals, and Circle. · Area and Perimeter of Plane figure Triangles, Rectangles, Parallelograms, and Trapeziums. · Surface Area and Volume: cube, cuboid, and right circular cylinder. · Statistics: collection and classification of data, frequency distribution table, Tally marks, bar graph and histogram, circular graph (Pai diagram). · Graph: Various types of graphs. · Probability · Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking · Place of Mathematics in Curriculum · Language of Mathematics · Community Mathematics · Evaluation · Remedial Teaching · Problems of Teaching 5. Science · Living & Non Living: Introduction, Differences, and characteristics · Micro-organisms: Bacteria, viruses, fungi (Beneficial & Harmful) · Living Being: different types and parts of plants, nutrition in plants, respiration and excretion, plant cell and animal cell- their structure and Function, Cell Division · Human body and health: Diseases spread by micro-organisms, (tuberculosis, measles, diphtheria, cholera, typhoid); prevention from diseases; different systems of the human body; infectious diseases (reasons of spreading and prevention); Sources of Food, Major components of food and diseases developed due to their deficiency; Balanced diet; · Animal Reproduction and Adolescence: Methods of Reproduction; Sexual and asexual. Adolescence and puberty: Changes in the body, the role of hormones in reproductions, Reproductive health · Mechanics- Force and Motion, Types of forces- (muscular force, frictional force, gravitational force, magnetic force, electrostatic force), Pressure, Types of motion (linear, zigzag, circular, vibrating, periodic) speed. Atmospheric Pressure Buoyancy force, work, and energy, traditional and alternative sources of energy, energy conservation · Heat and Temperature: Heat and Temperature mean, thermometers, Heat Transmission (conduction, convection, and radiation). · Light & Sound: Sources of light, the reflection of light, Spherical mirrors, Image formation by plane and Spherical Mirrors, Refraction of Light, Lenses and Image formation by Lenses, Sound, Characteristics of sound, Sound propagation, sound pollution. · Electricity and magnetism- Electric Current, Electric Circuit, Heating, magnetic and Chemical effects of current, magnet and magnetism. · Science and Technology: Importance of science in daily life; Synthetic Fibers & Plastics-Types and characteristics of synthetic fibers. Plastic and its properties, Plastic and environment, detergents, cement, etc.; Science and Technology in the medical field (X-ray, C.T. Scan, Surgery, Ultrasound and LASER): In the field of Telecommunication – general information about the fax machine, computer, internet, e-mail, and website. · Solar System: Moon and stars, Solar family-Sun and Planets, Comets, Constellation · Structure of Matter: Atom and molecule; structure of the atom; element, compound, and mixture; separation of impurities of substances; symbols of elements, chemical formulae of compounds and chemical equations, physical and chemical change. · Chemical Substances: Oxides, greenhouse effect and global warming, Hydrocarbon (Introductory knowledge), Acid, Alkali and Salt, Oxygen gas, Nitrogen gas, and nitrogen cycle, Coal, Petroleum, and natural gas · Nature & Structure of Sciences · Natural Science: Aims & objectives, Natural resources, Environment, Pollution and Control, Biodiversity, adaptation, waste management. · Agriculture Management: Agriculture Practices, Major crops are grown in Rajasthan · Organic Evolution · Understanding the Science · Methods of Science teaching · Innovation · Text Material/Aids · Evaluation · Problems · Remedial Teaching Social Studies · Indian Civilization, Culture, and Society – Indus valley civilization, Vedic culture, Jainism and Buddhism, Mahajanpadas · Mauryan & Gupta Empires and Post-Gupta Period –Political history & administration, contribution to Indian culture, India (600-1000 AD), Greater India · Medieval and Modern Period –The Bhakti and Sufi Movement, Mughal-Rajput relations; Mughal administration, British policies towards Indian states, Revolt of 1857, Impacts of British Rule on Indian Economy, Renaissance and Social reforms, Indian National Movement (1885-1947) · Indian Constitution and Democracy – Making of the Indian Constitution and its features, Preamble, Fundamental Rights and Fundamental duties, Social justice, Child Rights and Child Protection, Election in Democracy and Voters Awareness. · Government: Composition and Functions –Parliament, President, Prime Minister, and Council of Ministers; Supreme Court, State Government, Panchayati Raj, and Urban Self – Government. (in reference to Rajasthan) District Administration and Judicial System. · Earth and Our Environment – Latitude, Longitude, Earth`s Movement, Air Pressure and winds, Cyclone and Anti-cyclone, Solar and Lunar Eclipse, Major climate zone of the earth, Biosphere, Environmental Problems, and Their Solutions · Geography and Resources of India – Physiographic regions, Climate, Natural vegetation, Wild Life, Multipurpose River-valley projects, Soil, Agriculture crops, Industries, Minerals, Transportation, Population, Human Resources. Economic and Social Programmes of Development · Geography and Resources of Rajasthan – Physical regions, Climate, and drainage system, Lakes, Water conservation and Harvesting, Agriculture, Soil, Crops, Minerals, and Energy Resources, Major Canales and River-valley projects of Rajasthan, Transport, Industries, Population, Tourist Places of Rajasthan, Forest, and wildlife · History of Rajasthan – Ancient Civilizations and Janpadas, History of major dynasties of Rajasthan, Contribution of Rajasthan in the revolt of 1857, Prajamandal, Tribal’s and Peasant Movement in Rajasthan an, Integration of Rajasthan, Major Personalities of Rajasthan. · Art and Cultural of Rajasthan – Heritage of Rajasthan (Forts, Palaces, Monuments ) Fairs, Festivals, Folk-arts of Rajasthan, Painting of Rajasthan, Folk dance and folk Drama of Rajasthan, Lok- Devta, Lok Saint, Folk Music and Musical Instruments of Rajasthan, Handicrafts, and architecture of Rajasthan, Dresses, and Ornaments of Rajasthan, Languages, and Literature of Rajasthan. · Insurance and Banking System – Types of Insurance and Bank, Reserve Bank of India and its Functions, Cooperatives and Consumer awareness · Pedagogical Issues – I Concept & Nature of Social Science/Social Studies; Class Room Processes, activities and discourse; Problems of teaching Social Science/Social Studies; Developing critical thinking. · Pedagogical Issues – II Enquiry/Empirical Evidence; Teaching Learning Material and Teaching Aids, Information and Communication Technology. Project Work, Learning outcomes, Evaluation.

Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) is a Teacher Eligibility Test held by the Board of Secondary Education of Rajasthan BSER for accessing the eligibility of the candidates for Upper Primary and Upper- Upper Primary level Teachers in the state schools. After qualifying REET Exam, the candidates have to appear in a separate examination for which new scheme has been released by the board.