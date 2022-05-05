REET 2022 Online Registration @reetbser2022.in: Download Application Form to Apply for 46500 Rajasthan Teacher Vacancies

REET 2022 Registration @reetbser2022.in: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is conducting registration for Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2022 Exam till 18th May 2022. REET 2022 will be conducted on 23rd & 24th July 2022 for 46500 Primary & Upper Primary Teachers. Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) is a Teacher Eligibility Test held by the Board of Secondary Education of Rajasthan BSER for accessing the eligibility of the candidates for Primary and Upper- Primary level Teachers in the state schools.
Below are the important dates for REET 2022 Recruitment Process:
|
REET 2022 Important Dates
|
REET 2022 Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment
|
Dates
|
REET 2022 Notification
|
12th April 2022
|
REET 2022 Online Registration Process
|
18th April 2022
|
REET 2022 last date to apply
|
18th May 2022 [12 Midnight]
|
Last Date to Pay Fee
|
18th May 2022
|
Challan
|
18th April to 13th May 2022
|
REET 2022 Application Correction Date
|
To be Notified Later
|
REET 2022 Admit card
|
14th July 2022 [4 pm]
|
REET 2022 Exam Dates
|
23rd & 24th July 2022
|
REET Answer Key 2022
|
To be Notified Later
REET 2022 Teacher 46500 Vacancy Details
As per the announcement made by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approx. 46500 vacancies to be filled through the REET 2022 Exam. Among these 46500 vacancies, 30000 vacancies are fresh for the Level-1 and Level-2 REET 2022. While the remaining 16500 vacancies belong to the REET 2021 Level-2 which got cancelled due to a paper leak.
|
Exam
|
Vacancies
|
REET Level-1 & Level-2 2022 (Fresh Vacancies)
|
30,000
|
REET Level-2 2021
|
16,500
|
Total
|
46,500
REET 2022 Registration Process - Know How to Apply Online
|
Steps
|
How to Apply Online for REET 2022?
|
Step-1
|
Visit the official portal of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) @ rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or reetbser2022.in
|
Step-2
|
Click on the link “Fill Application Form”
|
Step-3
|
Click on the link and enter the login details to register for the REET 2022 Exam.
|
Step-4
|
Check the details once and hit on Submit, the details will be shared on your mobile number & email address.
|
Step-5
|
Login with the details and enter your educational details, personal details along with your photograph and scanned signature
|
Step-6
|
Review the REET 2022 Application form and Make the necessary payment offline/online with REET 2022 Challan.
|
Step-7
|
Download REET 2022 Application Form on your device and take a print out for future use
REET 2022 Sample Application Form PDF Download
Documents required for REET Application Form 2022
The candidates must keep the following documents ready while filling their REET 2022 Application Form:
- Recent passport size photograph
- Signature
- Educational qualification (certificate and mark sheet)
- Professional qualification (certificate)
- Aadhaar card
- Age proof
- Address proof
|
REET 2022 Application Fees
It is mandatory for all the candidates to submit application fees. Only after that, their application form will be accepted. This fee will be submitted for Paper 1 and Paper-2 separately:
|
REET 2022 Application Fee
|
Amount
|
Each Paper
|
Rs. 550/-
|
Paper I+ Paper II
|
Rs. 750/-
|
REET 2021 Applicants
|
Nil
Applicants are advised to go through all parameters & satisfy themselves about their suitability in terms of age limit, essential qualifications, etc for the post before applying.